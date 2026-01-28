Arteta says Havertz return puts Arsenal on 'another level'

Open Extended Reactions

Mikel Arteta has backed Kai Havertz to take Arsenal to "another level" after he scored and laid on two goals in the 3-2 Champions League win against Kairat at the Emirates Stadium.

Havertz, who was making his first start in 357 days following hamstring and knee surgeries, assisted Viktor Gyokeres' second-minute opener.

Jorginho drew Kairat level from the penalty spot moments later before Havertz notched his first goal in almost a year to restore Arsenal's advantage.

Gabriel Martinelli added a third from Havertz's cross with nine minutes of the first half remaining. Ricardinho headed a consolation for the Kazakhstan minnows in stoppage time as Arsenal completed a clean sweep of eight wins from eight in the group stage.

Havertz was withdrawn at half-time as Arsenal continue to ease the Germany international back to full fitness, but Arteta said of his first-half display: "It is going to give him a lot of confidence, and joy and energy and to the team, too.

"The team knows how important Kai is for us and how he can help the team to be much better and take the team to another level.

"So, the fact that he was able to do that today after such a long time was very impressive.

"The quality he showed, and the way he connected with the team, and the goal that he scored and the assists he made in the first half, it was a really positive performance.

"So, let's bring him on board and make sure we use him in the right way because he is going to be really important for us in the second part of the season."

Asked about the decision to substitute Havertz, 26, at halftime, Arteta said: "He is fine. That is what we planned, for him to play the first 45 minutes. And for sure, he wanted to continue today."

Arsenal's victory ensured they finished first in the league phase table after winning all eight of their games. Arteta's side, who fell at the semi-final stage last season, will return for the last 16 in March where they will meet either Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Olympiacos or Borussia Dortmund.

And Arteta continued: "I am very proud of the players and the run that we have had in the first stage of the competition.

"It is very difficult to win eight games in a row in the Champions League and you can see what has happened with other teams.

"We really need to acknowledge that, but that is it, and now the competition stops. We will have a period of reflection, and then prepare for our next opponents, and go game-by game."

Arsenal will return to Premier League action when they travel to Elland Road to face Leeds on Saturday. The Gunners -- despite losing to Manchester United on Sunday -- are four points clear at the top.