Kylian Mbappé slams Madrid loss: We didn't show desire

Kylian Mbappé slammed Real Madrid's attitude and inconsistency, saying they aren't playing like "a team of champions" after a 4-2 defeat at Benfica saw them miss out on the Champions League top eight.

Mbappé scored twice at the Estadio da Luz on Wednesday -- making it 13 Champions League goals this season -- but couldn't prevent a loss which meant Madrid dropped to ninth in the table and will now face a playoff to make the knockout stage next month.

Benfica keeper Anatoliy Turbin scored a 98th-minute header to spark wild celebrations in Lisbon, as the home side crept into the playoffs in 24th place.

"It isn't about quality, and it isn't about tactics," Mbappé told journalists in the post-match mixed zone, when asked to explain the loss. "It's about having more desire than your opponent.

"You could see that everything was on the line for Benfica, and you couldn't see that for us, and that's a problem. Before the game, both teams had something to play for: us being in the top eight, and Benfica being among the 24. We saw it from Benfica, but you didn't see it from us."

Madrid have had a turbulent season, with coach Xabi Alonso losing his job earlier this month, but had looked to be turning a corner under Álvaro Arbeloa in recent weeks, including a 2-0 win at Villarreal in LaLiga last weekend.

"I don't have a clear explanation," Mbappé said. "It wasn't the same [at Benfica] as against Villarreal, and that's a problem. We aren't being consistent in our play. We have to solve that.

"We can't do it one day, and then not another. A team of champions doesn't do that.

"We have two more games, and that hurts a bit. We wanted to have time in February to work on our play, and instead we'll play the playoffs."

Madrid lost three of their eight league phase games this season, against Liverpool, Manchester City and now Benfica.

"In the Champions League every detail is important if you want to win," Mbappé said. "Benfica showed that if you don't come here with everything you need to win a Champions League game, your opponent will destroy you."

"Obviously it's horrible to lose in this manner," midfielder Jude Bellingham said. "I don't have much to say right now, I'm not sure what to think.

"We have so much talent, but we need the same mentality, whoever we're playing."

Madrid will now play either Benfica again, or Bodo/Glimt in the playoff, with the draw taking place on Friday.

"I'd like to say it was just one thing, but it was a lot of aspects," coach Arbeloa said. "The duels, with the ball, without the ball.

"We were a long way from what we can be. We have a lot to improve."