UCL stats: Lewandowski equals Messi's 40, Mbappe eclipses Ronaldo's 11, Salah's first

Open Extended Reactions

A dramatic matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League of the UEFA Champions League ended with five English teams in the top 8 to qualify directly for the Round of 16. Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur all won their respective final games in the league phase, while Newcastle United picked up an impressive 1-1 draw away at Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid finished outside the top eight, after a 4-2 loss at Benfica, in incredible circumstances, that saw goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin score with the last touch of the game to Jose Mourinho's side in 24th place. Barcelona and Bayern Munich also won, while a 95th minute winner saw Sporting CP also finish within the top eight.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of the mid-week stats from the UCL:

40

By scoring against F.C. København, Robert Lewandowski equaled Lionel Messi's UCL record of having scored against the most number of different clubs in Europe's premier competition.

36

Kylian Mbappé is up to 36 goals for this season with his brace in Real Madrid's loss to Benfica. That is the most by any player in Europe's top 5 leagues this season.

1

In his sixth attempt, Jose Mourinho picked up the first win of his managerial career against Real Madrid. Mourinho's teams had drawn one and lost four of the previous five games that he had managed against Real Madrid.

Mohamed Salah scored his first goal from a direct free-kick in his Liverpool career. It was Salah's 251st goal for the club across all competitions.

5

Anatoliy Trubin became the fifth goalkeeper to score in the UEFA Champions League, after Hans-Jörg Butt, Sinan Bolat, Vincent Enyeama, and Ivan Provedel.

Jose Mourinho was the one who told Anatoliy Trubin to run up to add an aerial threat to the box. Trubin did the unthinkable, heading home one of Benfica's most important goals in the last decade �� The Special One ✨ pic.twitter.com/IXsOd5pwAF - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 28, 2026

61

There were 61 goals scored in the UCL on Wednesday - the second-most goals scored in a single day in the history of the competition. Only topped by the final matchday of the 2024-25 Leage Phase (64).

61 TOTAL GOALS WERE SCORED IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ON WEDNESDAY �� WHAT A NIGHT �� pic.twitter.com/44DFh4A0Vi - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 28, 2026

16

Liverpool had 16 shots in the first half of their 6-0 win against Qarabag, their most in the opening 45 minutes of any match since January 2025 against Brentford, when they had 19. It was also their most shots in a UEFA Champions League first half since September 2009 against Debrecen (also 16).

14

Benfica's 14 shots were the most allowed by Real Madrid in a first half of a UCL match since Sep. 15, 2021 at Inter Milan.

400

Pep Guardiola got his 400th win as Manchester City manager, setting a record for fewest games (569) to reach 400 wins with an English top-flight club.

3

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk became the first central defender ever to assist three goals in a single UCL game.

13

Kylian Mbappé has scored a career-high 13 UCL goals this season. He also surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo's 11 goals in the 2015-16 season for the most goals in a single UCL group stage/league phase.

6

Dominik Szoboszlai became only the second player to score or assist in six consecutive UCL appearances for Liverpool, after Mo Salah from September 2022 to February 2023. In that period, Szoboszlai has four goals and three assists.

20

Only Arsenal have scored more set piece goals than Tottenham Hotspur's 20 among Premier League sides across all competitions this season.

18

The 2-1 defeat to Bodø/Glimt was the first home loss Atlético Madrid in any competition since losing to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semifinals last April, ending an unbeaten streak of 18 games, where they won 17 and drew one, at the Metropolitano.

10

Rasmus Højlund has scored 10 goals in 28 appearances for Napoli in all competitions this season, as many as he managed in 52 outings for Manchester United last season.

2

Bodø/Glimt is the 2nd Norwegian club to reach the UCL knockout stages after Rosenborg in 1996-97

5

Athletic Club's Gorka Guruzeta is the first player to score five or more goals in a single UCL season for a LALIGA team outside of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético since Roberto Soldado for Valencia in 2011-12.

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.