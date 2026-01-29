Trubin joins Champions League's goal-scoring goalkeepers, delivers a classic Mourinho moment:

Open Extended Reactions

Hollywood scriptwriters couldn't have penned it. Most fans wouldn't dare to dream it. It was a moment that could only come from a team led by the self-anointed "Special One." A 98th-minute header from Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin sealing a 4-2 win for José Mourinho's side over Real Madrid and, with it, a place in the UEFA Champions League playoffs.

When the 24-year-old Ukrainian made his way up the pitch at the Estádio da Luz, Benfica's campaign appeared over. Though a brace from Andreas Schjelderup and a penalty from Vangelis Pavlidis had put the hosts in a position to claim the three points they needed to advance, Kylian Mbappé's brace up the other end of the pitch meant that the Portuguese side were level with Marseille on goal difference and trailing them on goal scored in the Champions League table.

But with Aleksandar Stankovic making it 3-0 for Club Brugge against Marseille 10 minutes prior, there remained a pulse in Benfica's veins. And that heartbeat was sent to jubilant overdrive when Trubin soared over a Madrid defence -- reduced to nine through red cards to Rodrygo and Raúl Asencio -- met Fredrik Aursnes' free kick, and headed past Blancos keeper Thibaut Courtois.

Lisbon erupted, and Trubin suddenly became the fastest man on the pitch as his delirious teammates tried to chase him down to celebrate his goal. Mourinho took off running down the touchline, pointing to the stands and hugging a ballboy in his path. Having come into the game under pressure and after a dressing down from his own club's fans, it was the coach's first win against his former side Madrid, and, in trademark style, it was delivered in a manner that will ensure that nobody forgets it.

Trubin is now just the fifth goalkeeper to net in the Champions League, joining Hans-Jörg Butt (who did it three times), Vincent Enyeama, Ivan Provedel, and Sinan Bolat.

What's more, Trubin's header ensured that Benfica now enter the draw on Friday, where they will face either Inter Milan or ... you guessed it ... Real Madrid. Special.

Goal-den gloves: Every keeper to score in Champions League history

ESPN's Chris Wright brings us a run down of the other members of the UEFA Champions League's Grand Order of Goal-Scoring Goalies (or 'UCLGOGSG' for short,) and how they came to earn their place.

Ivan Provedel

Ivan Provedel ensured his own Champions League immortality when he emerged as Lazio's unlikely saviour in a group stage game against Atlético Madrid in 2023-24. The Italian side had been trailing by a goal since the 29th minute and it looked like they were heading for a dispiriting home defeat in their Group E opener as the last few seconds of stoppage time wicked away. However, with 94:19 minutes on the clock, their goalkeeper (wearing the No. 94 jersey and who is also 1.94 metres tall and was born in 1994) flung himself at Luis Alberto's angled cross, steered it past his opposing number and rescued a 1-1 draw with the final action of the game. Amazingly, Provedel's header against Atleti was actually the second 95th-minute equalising goal of his professional career, having previously scored deep into added time to salvage a dramatic 2-2 draw for Juve Stabia against Ascoli in Italy's Serie B back in 2020.

Vincent Enyeama

Prior to Provodel's heroics, Enyeama was the most recent addition to the club when the former Nigeria captain found the net from the penalty spot for Hapoel Tel-Aviv against Lyon in 2010. Having taken over as Hapoel's principal penalty taker in 2008-09, Enyeama netted several spot kicks for the Israeli club including a goal in the 2009-10 State Cup final. He then repeated the feat in the Champions League, firstly with a successful conversion against FC Salzburg in the qualifying rounds before netting another against Lyon in the group stage -- albeit scant consolation in a 3-1 defeat.

Sinan Bolat

The second member of the UCLGOGSG gained entry in 2009 when Standard Liege's Turkey international got on the scoresheet in 1-1 draw against AZ Alkmaar. While not the first to score outright, Bolat was the first goalkeeper to notch a non-penalty goal in the competition and did so with a precious 95th-minute header that salvaged a draw for the Belgian club that qualified them for the Europa League knockout phase at the expense of AZ, who finished bottom of Group H and dropped out of European competition entirely.

Hans-Jörg Butt

Put simply, Butt is one of football's most prolific goal-scoring goalkeepers to have ever played the game. The former Germany international rifled home 32 career goals in all competitions during his career, an impressive tally that puts him in the top 10 on the all-time list. He holds the record for the most goals scored in one single European professional league (26 goals in the Bundesliga) and the record for the most goals scored by a goalkeeper in the Champions League, with three to his name.

Oddly, Butt's treble of Champions League penalty goals were all scored for different clubs but came against the same opposition, with Juventus on the receiving end each and every time. Butt's first goal came for Hamburg in a frantic 4-4 draw against Juventus in the first group stage of the 2000-01 Champions League. The second contributed to Bayer Leverkusen's underdog run to the 2001-02 final, the opener in a 3-1 win over Juve in the second group stage.

He then had to wait six years for his third, notching Bayern's first goal in a vital 4-1 comeback win against the Bianconeri that sealed the Bavarians' progression into the knockout phase.