Anatoliy Trubin's miracle goal was a classic Jose Mourinho moment

Open Extended Reactions

Hollywood scriptwriters couldn't have penned it. Most fans wouldn't dare to dream it. It was a moment that could only come from a team led by the self-anointed "Special One." A 98th-minute header from Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin sealing a 4-2 win for José Mourinho's side over Real Madrid and, with it, a place in the UEFA Champions League playoffs.

When the 24-year-old Ukrainian made his way up the pitch at the Estádio da Luz, Benfica's campaign appeared over. Though a brace from Andreas Schjelderup and a penalty from Vangelis Pavlidis had put the hosts in a position to claim the three points they needed to advance, Kylian Mbappé's brace up the other end of the pitch meant that the Portuguese side were level with Marseille on goal difference and trailing them on goal scored in the Champions League table.

Jose Mourinho was the one who told Anatoliy Trubin to run up to add an aerial threat to the box.



Trubin did the unthinkable, heading home one of Benfica's most important goals in the last decade 🔥



The Special One ✨ pic.twitter.com/IXsOd5pwAF — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 28, 2026

But with Aleksandar Stankovic making it 3-0 for Club Brugge against Marseille 10 minutes prior, there remained a pulse in Benfica's veins. And that heartbeat was sent to jubilant overdrive when Trubin soared over a Madrid defence -- reduced to nine through red cards to Rodrygo and Raúl Asencio -- met Fredrik Aursnes' free kick, and headed past Blancos keeper Thibaut Courtois.

THAT IS UNBELIEVABLE 🔥



Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scores a 98th minute goal to keep Jose Mourinho's Benfica in the competition 💥



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplus pic.twitter.com/Vqtndh565T — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 28, 2026

Lisbon erupted, and Trubin suddenly became the fastest man on the pitch as his delirious teammates tried to chase him down to celebrate his goal. Mourinho took off running down the touchline, pointing to the stands and hugging a ballboy in his path. Having come into the game under pressure and after a dressing down from his own club's fans, it was the coach's first win against his former side Madrid, and, in trademark style, it was delivered in a manner that will ensure that nobody forgets it.

Trubin is now just the fifth goalkeeper to net in the Champions League, joining Hans-Jörg Butt (who did it three times), Vincent Enyeama, Ivan Provedel, and Sinan Bolat.

What's more, Trubin header ensured that Benfica now enter the draw on Friday, where they will face either Internazionale or ... you guessed it ... Real Madrid. Special.