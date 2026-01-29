Rado Vidošić will leave an indelible mark on Australian football

Open Extended Reactions

Former Melbourne City and Brisbane Roar boss Rado Vidošić died on Tuesday, aged 64. Dave Hewison/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Tuesday, the family of Rado Vidošić announced that he passed away from cancer. He was 64.

"I am heartbroken to share that my father has passed away after a battle with cancer," his son Dario, who is currently serving as coach of Brighton & Hove Albion's English Women's Super League side, wrote on Instagram. "I will carry your wisdom in my steps and your strength in my heart. Forever my hero. Love you, Tata."

Australian football was rich for having Vidošić in it and poorer now that he's departed. Born in Osijek, Croatia, he landed in Queensland in 1988 after signing with NSL side Queensland Lions, one-year-old future Australia international Dario in tow. One of the sharpest footballing minds in the game Down Under, his playing days gave way to a coaching career that saw him serve as a head coach, assistant coach, technical director, or youth coach at Brisbane Roar, Sydney FC, Melbourne Victory, Wellington Phoenix, Melbourne City, and the Young Matildas. He helped to support some of Australian football's biggest names, working on the staffs of Ange Postecoglou, Graham Arnold, Kevin Muscat, and more.

His final role in football coming as Brighton's women's and girls' head of coaching, getting to see his son Dario continue to emerge as one of Australia's best coaches, followers of the A-League Women will best know the doyen from his time serving as the coach of Melbourne City's women's side from 2018 to 2022. This was a tenure that saw him lead a star-studded 2019-20 unit to an invincible title-winning campaign, before then overseeing a generational change that laid the foundations of City's current success and the emergence of a new generation of Matildas.

"Rest in peace, Rado," Holly McNamara wrote on Instagram. "You taught me so much as a person and as a player, and you were the one who really believed in me. Your kindness and love for the game will never be forgotten. And to all the chicky babe arguments and memories that we'll keep forever. Rest easy."

Never having worked in women's football before his appointment, Vidošić quickly endeared himself to a playing group featuring the likes of Steph Catley, Emily van Egmond, Kyah Simon, Ellie Carpenter, Lydia Williams, Rebekah Stott, and more when he arrived -- established veterans that would have sniffed out disingenuousness a mile away. He also fell in love with the women's game. Even when he was shifted across to City's men's side by the club in 2022, where he would go on to lead them to a premiership, he continued to stay up into the late hours watching his former players in action in the WSL or UEFA Women's Champions League, and the enthusiasm was irrepressible whenever the chance to talk about their success in Europe, the Women's World Cup, or the A-League Women arrived.

"One of the most enthusiastic, passionate, caring coaches I've ever worked with," Catley wrote on Instagram. "And a person that brought warmth and kindness into every room. You will be missed but remembered so fondly, always."

Vidošić guided Melbourne City to premiership and championship glory. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

And Vidošić deserves to be remembered not just as the font of footballing wisdom that he was but also as a kind man, with a warm presence and a sense of care for, and belief, in others. When Stott was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2021, Vidošić was the coach who helped her return to the professional game, empowering her to not only play football again but also go on to represent New Zealand in a home World Cup and continue to set records at City.

"Heartbroken to lose one of the most empathetic, caring, passionate and knowledgeable coaches I ever had the privilege to play under," Stott wrote on social media. "Rado, we shared so much incredible success together, an unforgettable invincible season. I'll always be grateful for your belief in me after cancer. You took me in when I didn't know if I would ever play again and supported me through every single step. I'm so sorry you lost your battle, but I'm forever grateful for everything you gave me. Rest easy, sweetie."

And it's the measure of the man that, for all his accolades, Vidošić felt the chance to support Stott's return to the field was the highlight of his career.

"Rebekah Stott... that is the highlight of my coaching career," Vidošić told me after Stott's return. "I've had 36 undefeated games with Brisbane [Roar], and I've worked with Ange [Postecoglou]. Coached [Alessandro] Del Piero. I've won the FFA Cup with Melbourne Victory, and now, here with City, I'm a part of a fantastic organisation.

"But to be part of someone's life journey to defeat the illness that she has had, to come back and to see her -- how dedicated she is to the sport, to the women's game, and how much following she has got and how much people adore her ... I think, for us, that is the winning season. If we don't achieve anything else this year, just by helping her to get back on her feet and to achieve whatever dreams that she has in front of her, I think that is the winning right here."

Vale, Rado Vidošić.