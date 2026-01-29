Transfer rumors, news: Sterling 'willing to play anywhere' after Chelsea exit

Open Extended Reactions

Raheem Sterling is willing to consider "all options" as he seeks a new permanent club after leaving Chelsea this week, while Tottenham Hotspur could turn to Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta if Randal Kolo Muani joins Juventus.

Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Raheem Sterling hasn't played a match since his loan spell at Arsenal ended last season, after which he was frozen out by Chelsea. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

- Former England international Raheem Sterling is "willing to play anywhere" after reaching an agreement to end his contract at Chelsea this week, Sky Sports reports. Sterling had left 18 months left on the contract he signed when joining the Chelsea from Manchester City in 2022 -- but he is now a free agent. Sources have told ESPN that several clubs had enquired about a loan move but Sterling had stated a preference for a permanent deal to give him and his children stability as he attempts to revive his career. According to Sky Sports, "all options are on the table" for the 31-year-old, and the fact he can sign for clubs even after the transfer window has closed opens up a host of possibilities for him. On Wednesday, Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna has said Sterling's "significant financial expectations" could be an obstacle in doing a deal for the forward.

- Tottenham Hotspur could try to sign Jean-Philippe Mateta if Randal Kolo Muani ends up at Juventus this month, the Daily Mail reports. The Serie A giants have stepped up their pursuit of Kolo Muani in the coming days, who is on loan at Spurs from Paris Saint-Germain. However, he has struggled to hit top form in North London, scoring just twice in all competitions to date. Should the France international leave for Juve in the final days of the January transfer window, Crystal Palace striker Mateta is expected to emerge as Spurs' top target. Palace, meanwhile, have sent an improved offer to Wolverhampton Wanderers for striker Jørgen Strand Larsen, according to Fabrizio Romano.

- Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka is expected to decide whether he wants to join Atlético Madrid in the next 24 hours, according to Sky Sports Germany. Earlier this week, it was reported that the two parties had held talks over a transfer this month, with the Spanish club keen to find a replacement for Conor Gallagher -- who has joined Tottenham Hotspur in a £35 million deal. Goretzka is Diego Simeone's "dream" candidate, although it remains to be seen whether the German international's preference is to join Atlético now or simply wait until the summertime. His current Bayern deal expires at the end of June.

- AC Milan have held a lengthy meeting with the representatives of Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin, Calciomercato reports. The centre-back is also wanted by AS Roma and Napoli, and could still be on the move before the January transfer window slams shut. However, he isn't the only defender on Milan's shortlist, as Manchester City's Nathan Aké continues to be a player of interest. It's not currently known whether City boss Pep Guardiola would sanction his exit this close to the end of the window.

- AFC Bournemouth are in talks to sign Inter Milan winger Luis Henrique, according to talkSPORT. The Premier League side are proposing an initial loan deal, with a future option to sign him permanently for around £18 million. Henrique, 24, was heavily linked with Leeds United back in the summer, before ultimately opting to join Serie A Inter. The Brazilian has featured 26 times in all competitions this season, largely playing as a wing-back in the absence of Denzel Dumfries.

- Paris Saint-Germain have begun talks with manager Luis Enrique over a new contract, amid interest from the Premier League. (Le Parisien)

- Juventus have sounded out Manchester United forward Joshua Zirzkee as a potential alternative to Randal Kolo Muani. (La Gazzetta Dello Sport)

- Midfielder Jesse Lingard is attracting interest from several English and Italian clubs after leaving FC Seoul. (Daily Mail)

- River Plate have agreed a deal to sign Kendry Páez on loan from Chelsea. The 18-year-old will now travel to Argentina to undergo a medical. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Besiktaş are in advanced talks to sign Inter Milan's Kristjan Asllani on loan until the end of the season. A future purchase option is expected to be inserted into the deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega could leave Manchester City before deadline day. Bayer Leverkusen have a longstanding interest in the 33-year-old. (Sky Sports Germany)

- Fiorentina are in talks to sign Chelsea defender Axel Disasi. The Frenchman is also a target for several clubs in Germany and France. (Sky Sports)

- Denmark international Albert Grønbæk is expected to join Hamburg on loan after an agreement was struck with his parent club Rennes. (Footmercato)

- Liverpool youngster Keyrol Figueroa is wanted by a host of European clubs, including Porto. New York Red Bulls and Charlotte FC have also enquired about the striker, but Europe is his priority. (Rudy Galetti)

- Vancouver Whitecaps are finalising a deal to sign Aziel Jackson from Jagiellonia Białystok on an initial loan with a future purchase option. (Tom Bogert)

- Everton are still "hugely keen" to sign Jack Grealish permanently this summer from Manchester City. (Football Insider)