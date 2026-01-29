Benfica hero Anatoliy Trubin dedicates Real Madrid goal to Ukraine

Jürgen Klinsmann and Frank Leboeuf react to Anatoliy Trubin's last minute goal to send Benfica to the Champions League playoffs. (1:41)

Open Extended Reactions

Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin dedicated his Champions League heroics in the win over Real Madrid to his Ukrainian compatriots.

The Ukraine international scored a dramatic 98th-minute header to give Benfica a 4-2 win and the goal difference they needed to see them qualify for the playoffs of the Champions League.

Trubin, who joined Benfica in August 2023 from Shakhtar Donetsk, 18 months after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, wrote after the game: "For Ukraine. For those who know how to fight till the end."

The 24-year-old took home the match ball signed by his teammates.

Anatoliy Trubin scored Benfica's fourth goal deep into added time. Getty

He then went down memory lane, remembering his Champions League debut, a 3-2 win at Real Madrid on Oct. 2020. "[More than] Five years ago - my Champions League debut. Against Real Madrid. Football has a sense of timing."

- Champions League talking points: Mourinho's master class, biggest disappointments, best moments, more

- Mourinho admits confusion before Benfica keeper goal vs. Madrid

Benfica, coached by José Mourinho, advanced to the knockout phase on a goal difference of one from Marseille and Pafos.

The Portuguese outfit and Madrid will be in the qualifying playoffs draw on Friday for teams that placed ninth through 24th. Benfica finished in 24th place, with nine points from eight games.