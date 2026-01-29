Raheem Sterling transfer difficult due to 'significant' financial demands - Napoli chief

Frank Leboeuf reacts to Chelsea's 3-2 win over Napoli in the Champions League. (1:57)

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna has said Raheem Sterling's "significant financial expectations" could be an obstacle in doing a deal for the forward.

Sterling became a free agent on Wednesday after his contract at Chelsea was terminated by mutual agreement. It brought an end to a disappointing three-and-a-half-year spell in west London, where he made 81 appearances and scored 19 goals.

The England forward's last appearance for the club came in May 2024, and he spent the 2025-26 season on loan at Arsenal. The Gunners' game at Southampton on the final day of the season remains his last competitive match.

"Raheem is very good, but he hasn't been playing for a long time," Manna told Sky Italia on Wednesday.

"We spoke with him during the summer but I see it as difficult right now, he has significant financial expectations."

Raheem Sterling is now available as a free agent. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Per ESPN sources, West Ham and Fulham had expressed interest in signing Sterling earlier in the month.

Chelsea beat Napoli 3-2 in Italy on Wednesday to secure their place in the round of 16 and knock the reigning Serie A champions out of the competition.

Information from ESPN's James Olley contributed to this report.