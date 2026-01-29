Jose Mourinho: I apologised to Álvaro Arbeloa over goal celebration

Jürgen Klinsmann and Frank Leboeuf react to Anatoliy Trubin's last minute goal to send Benfica to the Champions League playoffs. (1:41)

José Mourinho said he apologised to Real Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa for his exuberant celebrations in Benfica's dramatic 4-2 Champions League win on Wednesday.

A 98th-minute header from goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin at the Estadio da Luz was enough to see Mourinho's Benfica qualify for the knockout phase playoffs by a one-goal margin.

The last-ditch goal sparked raucous scenes in Lisbon as Mourinho's coaching staff and substitutes spilled onto the pitch, as the former Madrid boss punched the air and gestured at the crowd, directly in front of his former player and friend Arbeloa.

"I apologise for how I celebrated," Mourinho said in his post-match news conference.

"But Álvaro is a football man, and he understood perfectly that in that moment, you forget that it's Real Madrid, and that's Álvaro on the bench, and [Madrid delegate] Chendo and all your people, you forget everything. I've apologised."

Mourinho coached Arbeloa while he was in charge at the Bernabéu between 2010 and 2013, with the defender becoming one of his chief on-field lieutenants.

"For me it was a privilege and honour to be coached by José Mourinho," Arbeloa said when appointed as Madrid coach. "He influenced me a lot ... If I try to be José Mourinho, I'll fail spectacularly."

Benfica's European campaign this season began with four consecutive defeats, with Mourinho coming under pressure as his side trail rivals Porto and Sporting in the Portuguese league.

"I'm in a phase where I think less about myself, and more about the players and the club," Mourinho said on Wednesday.