Bernardo Silva vows to fight 'until the end' for Manchester City

Bernardo Silva has promised to keep fighting to the end as he chases more glory with Manchester City.

City remain in contention for four trophies this season and booked their place in the Champions League last 16 with a 2-0 victory over Galatasaray on Wednesday.

The long-serving Silva is in the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and has not revealed what his future plans are.

But if his ninth campaign with the club does prove to be his last, the Portugal international is determined to make it count.

"I'm enjoying this season," said the 31-year-old, whose successes with City already include six Premier League titles and a Champions League triumph.

"I'm trying to give it all for the club that gave me this opportunity to be here for so long and to achieve what I achieved.

"Until the end, I'm going to be here fighting for the club and for the fans."

Bernardo Silva is one of Manchester City's longest serving players. Getty

City's victory in their final league phase game, secured with first-half goals from Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki, lifted them to eighth in the table and ensured they avoid next month's play-off round.

Yet they had an anxious wait after the final whistle before their position was confirmed as Real Madrid -- the only team that could still overtake them -- were still playing at Benfica.

At that point a Real equaliser, in a game in which they trailed 3-2 heading into stoppage time, would have meant an extra two-legged tie for City next month.

In a dramatic finish it was Silva's former club Benfica who scored again, sparing themselves from elimination.

"There was quite a bit of drama in the dressing room in the last two, three minutes," Silva said.

"We're just very happy because we wanted to qualify in the top eight. It was our main goal to avoid those two extra games.

"With this schedule it was really important to do that. We need to recover some players to arrive in the last two, three months of the season with everyone fit.

"It's going to be really good to have those two full weeks to focus on other competitions."

City have been hampered by injuries over the month and suffered another blow on Wednesday as winger Jérémy Doku limped off with a calf problem.