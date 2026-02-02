Crystal Palace announce transfer of Jørgen Strand Larsen from Wolves

Open Extended Reactions

Jørgen Strand Larsen has joined Crystal Palace. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Norway international Jørgen Strand Larsen has joined Crystal Palace from Wolves, the club has confirmed.

Strand Larsen, 25, has moved to Selhurst Park on a permanent deal and will wear the No. 22 shirt.

Sources had previously told ESPN that the two sides had agreed an initial fee of £48 million ($66m).

The striker joined Wolves in 2024 from Celta Vigo, where he made 54 Premier League appearances, scoring 15 goals in the English top flight.

"I'm really excited to come to Crystal Palace. It's been something I've wanted to do for a long time now," Strand Larsen said to club media.

"I'm here to bring energy and goals, and to try to do my best for the club."

Palace chairman Steve Parish added: "We're delighted that Jørgen has chosen to continue his impressive journey with us and look forward to seeing him in action at Selhurst Park.

"I'm sure he will prove himself a valuable asset for years to come."