Suspended stars make immediate return but Bérgson remains Johor Darul Ta'zim's main man

Two days ago, the ongoing saga involving the Football Association of Malaysia's alleged use of falsified documents to gain citizenship for seven players took its latest twist -- when the organisation announced that the Court of Arbitration of Sport had granted a stay of execution until reaching its final verdict.

It meant that the players in question -- who had been issued with 12-month bans since FIFA found the FAM guilty of breaching Article 22 of world football's governing body's disciplinary code last September -- were cleared to return to action until further notice.

On Thursday, Johor Darul Ta'zim wasted no time in reintroducing their three involved personnel into the thick of things -- with João Figueiredo, Hector Hevel and Jon Irazábal immediately back in the starting XI as the Malaysia Super League giants resumed their regional exploits in the ASEAN Club Championship -- officially known as the 2025-26 Shopee Cup.

And, while their returns -- for however long it may be -- will be a huge boost for the Southern Tigers, it was an enduring figure who continued to prove pivotal with Bérgson da Silva's brace inspiring a 3-0 win over Shan United.

The 34-year-old has been at JDT since 2021 and boasts a staggering record of 180 goals in 172 outings after Thursday.

Even as new faces arrive each season with glittering résumé, Bérgson has seen off plenty of competition and almost always remains JDT's most-reliable and potent avenue to finding the back of the net.

The Brazilian marksman's importance has only been amplified after fellow star Arif Aiman -- JDT's own homegrown golden boy -- suffered a serious injury while on international duty back in November that will keep him on the sidelines for a considerable amount of time.

With all due respect to Shan, they were always unlikely to pull off an upset on Thursday even with JDT missing Arif's livewire presence in attack. It is testament to their resolve that they actually kept the hosts at bay for over an hour.

But once the deadlock was broken, the floodgates were always destined to be opened.

For all the good work they did up till that point, it was criminal as to how the visitors left two players completely unmarked when JDT finally opened the scoring in the 65th minute.

While Yago's delivery was just beyond the reach of Shane Lowry, Óscar Arribas only needed to hop a couple of feet of the ground to divert a header into the back of the net -- such was the amount of space he had been afforded.

Then, as often is the case, it became the Bérgson show.

Straight from the restart, the Southern Tigers regained possession just inside the opposition half. It took just two probing forward passes -- by Arribas and then Figueiredo -- to release Bérgson inside the area.

It was a clear shooting opportunity but hardly a straightforward one given the acuteness of the angle but Bérgson, even on his left, rarely fails.

With his unerring finish into the bottom corner, it took the hosts just 81 seconds to double their lead.

And, in the 71st minute, from another corner, the blitz was completed -- and the three points were in the bag.

This time, it was Hevel who swung in the delivery and, on this occasion, the Shan defence actually were not caught napping.

Still, being alert to the danger of Bérgson is one thing. Actually being able to do something about it is something else completely.

Despite having four players around him, Shan could do nothing to prevent Bérgson from climbing highest and sending a thumping header past a hapless Kyaw Zin Phyo.

The win was enough to tentatively take JDT top of Group B. Their hopes of finishing inside the top two and reaching the semifinals very much remains in their own hands.

Given how they have dominated the domestic scene, having won the past 11 MSL titles, competing for glory on multiple fronts is now the norm for them -- and the ASEAN Club Championship represents a whole new frontier given this season marks their debut in the tournament.

It would have helped tremendously to have Arif playing his role, although -- especially in the attacking third -- the return of Figueiredo does help soften the blow.

Yet, as he has proven numerous times in the past across multiple competitions, it is arguably Bérgson who will once again be the most pivotal of figures to JDT's fortunes this season.