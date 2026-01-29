        <
          Who are top scorers in the Champions League 2025/26? Where does Harry Kane rank?

          • Shivam Pathak
          Jan 29, 2026, 01:15 PM

          Kylian Mbappé furthered his lead at the top of this season's Champions League goalscoring charts with a brace in Real Madrid's 4-2 defeat to Benfica on Wednesday.

          The Frenchman now has 13 in the Europe's premier club competition this season so far.

          A portion of those came on Nov. 26, when he hit the second-fastest hat-trick in Champions League history -- netting three in a blistering six minutes and 42 seconds in the first half. He added a fourth on the hour mark, and it wasn't just for good measure, as Real squeezed Olympiakos 4-3.

          In fact, Mbappe's recent exploits place him sixth on the all-time list with 68 goals, and he's honing in on Madrid legend Raúl -- who scored 71.

          As for the current campaign, though, he's now some five goals clear of his nearest competitor, Harry Kane, who has eight this term.

          They're trailed by Erling Haaland, who ended a lean spell on Wednesday against Galatasaray with his seventh of the season, while Anthony Gordon, Gabriel Martinelli and Victor Osimhen have six each.

          Who are the leading goalscorers in the 2025-26 Champions League?

          • Kylian Mbappé -- Real Madrid, 13 goals

          • Harry Kane -- Bayern Munich, 8 goals

          • Erling Haaland -- Manchester City, 7 goals

          • Anthony Gordon -- Newcastle United, 6 goals

          • Gabriel Martinelli -- Arsenal, 6 goals

          • Victor Osimhen -- Galatasaray, 6 goals

          • Marcus Rashford -- Barcelona, 5 goals

          • Harvey Barnes -- Newcastle United, 5 goals

          • Vitinha -- Paris Saint-Germain, 5 goals

          • Fermín López -- Barcelona, 5 goals

          • Gorka Guruzetta -- Athletic Club, 5 goals

          • Dominik Szoboszlai -- Liverpool, 4 goals

          • Scott McTominay -- Napoli, 4 goals

          • Jens Hauge -- Bodo/Glimt, 4 goals

          • Camilo Durán -- FK Qarabag, 4 goals

          • Luis Suárez -- Sporting CP, 4 goals

          • Igor Paixão -- Marseille, 4 goals

          Widening the scope to every Champions League campaign, the top ranks remain occupied by the usual suspects.

          In his 19 years appearing in the competition, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 140 goals in 189 appearances, the bulk during his gilded spell at the Bernabéu.

          Lionel Messi managed 129 goals, placing him second, while Robert Lewandowski is the third player on triple figures, with 107.

          At 27 years of age, Mbappé will certainly feel he has time to climb the ladder further.

          Who are the all-time leading Champions League goalscorers?

          • Cristiano Ronaldo -- 140 goals

          • Lionel Messi -- 129 goals

          • Robert Lewandowski -- 107 goals

          • Karim Benzema -- 90 goals

          • Raúl -- 71 goals

          • Kylian Mbappé -- 68 goals

          • Thomas Müller -- 57 goals

          • Erling Haaland, Ruud van Nistelrooy -- 56 goals

          • Thierry Henry -- 50 goals

          • Alfredo Di Stéfano, Mohamed Salah -- 49 goals

          • Harry Kane, Andriy Shevchenko, Zlatan Ibrahimović -- 48 goals

          • Eusébio, Filippo Inzaghi -- 46 goals

          • Didier Drogba -- 44 goals

          • Neymar, Antoine Griezmann -- 43 goals