Who are top scorers in the Champions League 2025/26? Where does Harry Kane rank?

Kylian Mbappé furthered his lead at the top of this season's Champions League goalscoring charts with a brace in Real Madrid's 4-2 defeat to Benfica on Wednesday.

The Frenchman now has 13 in the Europe's premier club competition this season so far.

A portion of those came on Nov. 26, when he hit the second-fastest hat-trick in Champions League history -- netting three in a blistering six minutes and 42 seconds in the first half. He added a fourth on the hour mark, and it wasn't just for good measure, as Real squeezed Olympiakos 4-3.

In fact, Mbappe's recent exploits place him sixth on the all-time list with 68 goals, and he's honing in on Madrid legend Raúl -- who scored 71.

Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane have scored 21 goals between them in this season's Champions League. Getty

As for the current campaign, though, he's now some five goals clear of his nearest competitor, Harry Kane, who has eight this term.

They're trailed by Erling Haaland, who ended a lean spell on Wednesday against Galatasaray with his seventh of the season, while Anthony Gordon, Gabriel Martinelli and Victor Osimhen have six each.

Who are the leading goalscorers in the 2025-26 Champions League?

Kylian Mbappé -- Real Madrid, 13 goals

Harry Kane -- Bayern Munich, 8 goals

Erling Haaland -- Manchester City, 7 goals

Anthony Gordon -- Newcastle United, 6 goals

Gabriel Martinelli -- Arsenal, 6 goals

Victor Osimhen -- Galatasaray, 6 goals

Marcus Rashford -- Barcelona, 5 goals

Harvey Barnes -- Newcastle United, 5 goals

Vitinha -- Paris Saint-Germain, 5 goals

Fermín López -- Barcelona, 5 goals

Gorka Guruzetta -- Athletic Club, 5 goals

Dominik Szoboszlai -- Liverpool, 4 goals

Scott McTominay -- Napoli, 4 goals

Jens Hauge -- Bodo/Glimt, 4 goals

Camilo Durán -- FK Qarabag, 4 goals

Luis Suárez -- Sporting CP, 4 goals

Igor Paixão -- Marseille, 4 goals

Widening the scope to every Champions League campaign, the top ranks remain occupied by the usual suspects.

In his 19 years appearing in the competition, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 140 goals in 189 appearances, the bulk during his gilded spell at the Bernabéu.

Lionel Messi managed 129 goals, placing him second, while Robert Lewandowski is the third player on triple figures, with 107.

At 27 years of age, Mbappé will certainly feel he has time to climb the ladder further.

Who are the all-time leading Champions League goalscorers?