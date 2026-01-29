San Jose Earthquakes sign Timo Werner from Leipzig through 2028

Open Extended Reactions

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner as a designated player through 2028, the MLS club confirmed on Thursday.

Given that club lost both Josef Martínez and Cristian Espinoza to free agency, and with a source confirming a report from The Athletic that forward Cristian Arango is likely headed to Colombian side Atlético Nacional, Werner's arrival is most welcome.

Espinoza and Martínez combined for 18 goals and 14 assists last season.

Werner, 29, has made just three appearances totaling 13 minutes this season in what is his second stint with Leipzig. He played for Tottenham Hotspur while on loan for parts of the last two seasons, where he managed just three goals in 41 league and cup appearances.

He will occupy an international roster spot.

"We're excited about signing Timo Werner," Earthquakes sporting Director and head coach Bruce Arena said. "I think he'll be an excellent acquisition for our team, and we're really looking forward to him coming to San Jose. To have a player of Timo's caliber coming in is simply outstanding for the club and the community. I believe he'll offer us quality on the field, experience and leadership."

San Jose signed Timo Werner on Wednesday. San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose said they acquired the forward's discovery priority from New York Red Bulls in exchange for $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM).

"It's always a big decision to go to America, but everything is there to be successful," Werner said. "The stadium and the facilities are beautiful. Also, it really impressed me that an experienced manager like Bruce, who has had so much success in the league, flew over here to Germany to talk to me about the plan.

"The Earthquakes fans can expect to get a player who gives everything on the pitch, every game. Every club I've joined, I've wanted to win a trophy. In the end, I' always delivered. That's why I want to come to San Jose, to win."

Capped 57 times for Germany, Werner's best run of form came during a four-season spell with Leipzig from 2016-2020 when he scored 95 goals in 159 league and cup appearances.

He then spent two seasons with English Premier League side Chelsea FC, where he scored 23 goals in all competitions from 89 appearances. He began his career with VfB Stuttgart in 2013, having come through their academy.

Werner debuted for Germany's national team in 2017, and has scored 24 times since. He was included in squads for the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020.

The San Jose Earthquakes kick off their 2026 MLS schedule Feb. 21, against Sporting Kansas City at PayPal Park.