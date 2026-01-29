Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah set unique 'firsts' in Champions League win

Steve Nicol and Craig Burley react to Liverpool's 6-0 win over Qarabag in the Champions League. (1:38)

Liverpool cruised into the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League with a 6-0 thrashing of Azerbaijani outfit Qarabag on Wednesday.

The win for Arne Slot's men ensured that they finished in the top eight of the league phase table, saving them a two-legged play-off.

It also cropped up a few fascinating stats, which point both to the quality of Liverpool's old guard and the Premier League's strength in Europe this year.

Salah ends improbable eight-and-a-half year wait

Mohamed Salah was among the scorers as the Egyptian winger celebrated his first goal for Liverpool since Nov. 1 -- a vicious free kick from just outside the area to make it three.

It was his 251st goal for the Reds in all competitions, but remarkably, the first to be from a direct free kick.

Despite having notched enough in Merseyside to be the fourth highest goalscorer in the Premier League ever in just shy of a decade, it took until the 50th minute at Anfield on Wednesday to get this particular category onto his personal slate.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk both wrote surprising records against Qarabag. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Van Dijk records European first from centre-back

Dutch stalwart Virgil van Dijk made not just personal but competition history last night, when he became the first central defender to assist three goals in a Champions League match.

The first came from a corner, as the 34-year-old's header was helped over the line by Alexis Mac Allister. In the second half, van Dijk hooked a first time pass up to Hugo Ekitike, who benefitted from a bounce to take it downfield and make it 4-0.

In the closing minutes, the Liverpool skipper made a marauding run downfield. Upon receipt of the ball in the area, van Dijk played in Federico Chiesa for their sixth of the night, and ensured that he set up half of them -- a figure you would more likely guess came from a full-back or attacking midfielder.

Szoboszlai's continental streak continues

Dominik Szoboszlai became only the second player to score or assist a goal in six successive UEFA Champions League appearances for Liverpool, with four goals and three assists in the spell.

The Hungarian offered a deft touch for the free kick which Salah curled into the top corner -- an almost perfect reversal of the routine that saw Salah tee him up to score against Bournemouth on Jan. 24.

Naturally, the only player who beat Szoboszlai to the punch was Salah himself, who managed it from Sep. 2022 to Feb. 2023.

Premier League sides flex their muscle

Sides from England's top flight dominated this league phase, with five teams finishing in the top eight -- including Arsenal, who finished their campaign with a perfect record of eight wins.

Newcastle are the only Premier League side who will have to navigate a play-off after their 1-1 draw against PSG; a win could have come at Manchester City's expense, who finished above them by two points, but with a four fewer goal difference.

Premier League clubs have averaged 2.2 points per game this season, far more than teams of any other league.

Champions League points per game, 2025-26, by domestic league of club

Premier League -- 2.2

Primeira Liga -- 1.6

Serie A -- 1.5

Bundesliga -- 1.5

Ligue 1 -- 1.4

Greek Super League -- 1.4

La Liga -- 1.3

Information from ESPN Global Research contributed to this report.