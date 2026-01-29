Conor Coady exits Wrexham on loan to Charlton

Open Extended Reactions

Conor Coady has left Wrexham to join Charlton Athletic on loan.

Coady has been unable to establish himself as a regular for Phil Parkinson's side since joining them for an undisclosed fee in the summer from Leicester City.

He has now penned a loan deal with fellow Championship side Charlton until the end of the season.

Coady won 10 England caps under Gareth Southgate between 2020 and 2022, scoring one goal, and also captained Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Now 32, he hasn't started a league game for Wrexham since their defeat to Queens Park Rangers on Sep. 13.

Parkinson said: "I wish Conor all the best down at Charlton. He was keen to get back into first-team action between now and the end of the season -- this gives him a great opportunity to go and do that."

Charlton manager Nathan Jones said: "We're delighted to add Conor.

"He is a player of immense experience and someone who has played at the highest level and played for his country.

"His leadership and his qualities are something we feel we needed at this time. At this point, we really felt we could utilise his leadership going into the last 18 games."