Explained: Why Premier League is set to have a fifth team in Champions League next year

The strong showing of English clubs in this year's European competitions means the Premier League is well placed to have five teams competing in next season's Champions League.

With this year's Premier League table being so tightly packed, teams like Fulham and Brentford have an outside but not impossible chance of playing in Europe's elite competition next year.

ESPN breaks down how.

On what basis is it decided how many teams qualify from each country?

Two words -- coefficient table.

The table tracks how the teams from each country perform in the three European competitions -- Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. Countries ranked one to four to get four teams in the Champions League, the fifth rank gets three, six to 15 get two teams while the remainder get one.

The top two countries get an additional fifth team. Last year, those extra spots fell to England and Spain.

How is each country's score on the coefficient table calculated?

Arsenal's faultless Champions League showing has boosted England's coefficient score. Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

A win is worth two points, a draw is one point and there are no points for a loss. There are also bonus points based on a team's finish in the League Stage, as well as number of knockout round wins.

The total points accrued by each country's teams is divided by the number of countries they have. So for example, if the five English teams get 50 points in the Champions League, their coefficient score is 10.

This score is added to their previous scores, and a five-year average is used as the country's ranking.

So, where are England on the table this season?

Country Average England 19.430 Germany 14.64 Spain 14.09 Italy 13.7 Portugal 13.65 Poland 13.62 France 11.92 Cyprus 11.90 Greece 11.25 Denmark 9.62

England sit top of the table owing to the fact that they are the only country that is yet to see any of its teams eliminated going into the final round of games in the Europa League and Champions League.

Four of their five teams in the Champions League -- Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City -- finished in the top eight of the league stage while Newcastle United secured a playoff spot.

Lying behind England in second spot is Germany, who have five out of their seven teams still active in European competitions.

Who will take the fifth spot in next year's Champions League?

Igor Thiago could be playing in the Champions League next year. Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

It's worth noting here while England are well placed to secure a fifth Champions League spot for next season, it has yet to be solidifed.

If/when that is confirmed, it could be a tussle between a handful of teams.

Chelsea are currently fifth in the Premier League, a point ahead of sixth-place Liverpool and three ahead of Fulham in seventh. Brentford, Newcastle United, Everton and Sunderland -- all on 33 points -- aren't far behind. Manchester United, currently fourth on 38 points -- too could find themselves dragged into this battle.