U.S., PSG star Crystal Dunn announces retirement from soccer

United States women's national team great Crystal Dunn on Thursday announced her retirement from soccer at age 33.

The surprising news came via a post on her Instagram account. In it, she said she wanted to spend more time with her husband, Pierre Soubrier, and 3-year-old son, Marcel.

"This decision has not come easily, but I am at peace and deeply fulfilled with all that I have accomplished," Dunn said.

"I've achieved nearly everything I dreamed of in this sport and gave all I had to give."

"I'm ready to embrace the life that awaits me on the other side. I look forward to spending more time with my family and being a more present mom. This was not a decision made lightly, but was one made with immense gratitude for everything I've experienced as a professional soccer player."

Dunn signed with Paris Saint-Germain from Gotham FC in January 2025 but saw few minutes. She made just one appearance in the 2025-26 season.

She was part of the U.S. team that won the 2019 World Cup and 2024 Olympic gold.

In a news release, U.S. Soccer recounted Dunn's accomplishments, calling her 12-year senior international career "brilliant."

Dunn played in the 2008 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup, the 2010 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup and the 2012 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, at which she helped lead the United States to the top of the podium in Japan.

"Her effervescent personality, selflessness for her team and penchant for dancing at the drop of a beat always endeared her to teammates and coaches for club and country," U.S. Soccer said in its statement.

Dunn played for six different professional clubs in her career, starting with the Washington Spirit before heading overseas to Chelsea for a stint with now-U.S. head coach Emma Hayes, then coming back to the NWSL where she played for the North Carolina Courage, Portland Thorns FC and Gotham FC.

She helped the Courage win the 2018 and 2019 NWSL Championships. In 2019, she scored in both the semifinal and the final. She also helped the Thorns win the NWSL title 2022 and won the NWSL Shield three times (2018, 2019 and 2021).

Dunn was selected by the Spirit as the first pick out of the University of North Carolina in the 2014 NWSL draft.

She won the MAC Hermann Trophy as college soccer's top player as a junior, when she also helped lead UNC to the NCAA title, and finished second to future U.S. teammate Morgan Brian as a senior.

For the Tar Heels, Dunn was a four-time All-American. She was the first player to win ACC Player of the Year honors three times since Mia Hamm completed her trifecta in 1993.

"I leave the game with a sense of peace and deep fulfillment for all that I've accomplished," Dunn said. "I'm grateful for the incredible people I've had the privilege to work with, from teammates and coaches to family and friends, and all the amazing moments we've shared. I'm very much looking forward to my next chapter ahead."