European soccer live updates: Leeds United-Arsenal

It's the final day of January, but we begin another new weekend of matches all across Europe!

We start things off in the Premier League as Leeds United host league leaders Arsenal, where the league leaders are looking to bounce back following successive games where they were unable to win (a 0-0 draw to Nottingham Forest and 3-2 loss to Manchester United). Meanwhile, Brighton take on Bournemouth and Brighton host Everton at the same time.

Later, Chelsea host West Ham United in a London derby and finally, we finish things off with Liverpool taking on Newcastle United.

Elsewhere across the continent, we have Hamburg hosting Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, and Elche take on LaLiga leaders Barcelona.

