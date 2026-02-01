European live updates: Man United look to continue hot streak vs. Fulham

Open Extended Reactions

It's the first of the month and February has arrived with some big clashes in the Premier League!

We start things off at Old Trafford as Manchester United, under new interim coach Michael Carrick, will look to continue their fine form as they host Fulham. And Nottingham Forest take on Crystal Palace at the same time, while Aston Villa will look to continue their title charge against Brentford.

Then, it's our match of the day between two teams who qualified in the top eight of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League as Tottenham Hotspur take on Manchester City.

Elsewhere, Manchester City's women face a crucial game against Chelsea in the WSL title race, while Real Madrid face Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga.

Enjoy all the updates from Sunday's matches.