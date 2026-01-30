Pochettino says World Cup prices nothing to do with USMNT

Open Extended Reactions

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- United States coach Mauricio Pochettino said it was not his job -- nor that of his players -- to evaluate or weigh in on the price of tickets for this summer's World Cup.

The comments came during a Zoom call with reporters on Thursday when Pochettino was asked about American winger Timothy Weah's remarks in the French press in which he suggested tickets for the World Cup were too expensive and that many fans wouldn't be able to afford to go.

FIFA is charging up to $8,680 list price per ticket for the tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19 in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, and as much as $175 for parking spots. While there are more affordable markets, average ticket prices have been criticized by many, including supporter groups from around the world.

"First of all, I think players need to talk on the pitch, playing football, not outside of," Pochettino said. "It is not [Weah's] duty to evaluate the price of the ticket. And then also my job, my duty is to prepare the team, the U.S. men's national team in the best way to perform.

"We are not politicians. We are sport people that only we can talk about our job and I think if FIFA does something or takes some decision, they know why, and [it] is their responsibility to explain why. But it is not about us to provide our opinion. Our responsibility is to perform, play and perform on the pitch and then the people that is in charge of the federation, maybe he can give his opinion, but I am the head coach of the federation."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has defended the prices for tickets -- which the governing body says it has received over 500 million requests for -- but admitted they could go even higher on the secondary market once tickets are actually issued beginning on Feb. 5.

"I think for sure you need the media need to ask directly to the FIFA and for sure you're going to receive a very good answer, but no, it is not up to us to shush this type of thing," Pochettino added. "We need to be focusing in the sports side and trust in the organization that is in charge of soccer or football around the world that they are going to do the right things."

The U.S. has friendlies against Belgium (March 28), Portugal (March 31), Senegal (May 31) and Germany (June 6) before their World Cup opener against Paraguay in June 12 at Inglewood, California.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.