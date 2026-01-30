Ethan Horvath joins New York Red Bulls from Cardiff City

Open Extended Reactions

HARRISON, N.J. -- Goalkeeper Ethan Horvath transferred to MLS side New York Red Bulls from England's third-tier Cardiff City on Thursday and agreed to a 1 1/2-season contract that includes team options for 2027-28 and 2028-29.

New York agreed to send Charlotte $75,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money, $75,000 in 2027 GAM and the highest of its 2027 second-round draft picks in exchange for his discovery rights.

Horvath spent the first half of this season on loan to second-tier Sheffield Wednesday and made 16 appearances, including 14 in the league and two in the League Cup.

Despite being born in the United States, Horvath has never played in MLS.

The 30-year-old has also played for Molde, Club Brugge, Nottingham Forest, Luton and Cardiff. He has made 10 appearances for the United States, but does not appear to be part of manager Mauricio Pochettino's plans for this summer's World Cup.

