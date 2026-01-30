Harvey Elliott limbo 'not changing' as deadline looms - Aston Villa's Unai Emery

Open Extended Reactions

Harvey Elliott's frustrating situation at Aston Villa won't change, according to Unai Emery, despite starting in the Europa League.

Harvey was an unexpected name on the teamsheet on Thursday night when Villa beat Red Bull Salzburg 3-2.

The on-loan Liverpool midfielder played 90 mins as Villa secured their progression into the knockout stages.

But it doesn't mean he will earn more playing time in the Premier League, where if he makes 10 appearances this season, Villa will be obliged to sign him permanently for £35 million ($48m), sources previously told ESPN.

"He played, doing his task, well. He played to help us," Villa boss Emery said afterwards.

"I am happy for him, as well."

But about Harvey's prospects, Emery said: "It is not changing, okay? It is not changing. I told you that his situation is not changing.

"He played, fantastic how he helped us, but there is no changing the [situation] with him."

Transfer Deadline Day for Premier League clubs is at 7.p.m. GMT on Monday Feb. 2.

Liverpool do not have a break clause in his loan terms with Villa this season, sources previously told ESPN.

Harvey played one minute in the Premier League for Liverpool this season before exiting for Villa on loan.

During that brief cameo he helped the move leading to Rio Ngumoha's winner against Newcastle on 3-2.

But FIFA rules dictate that a player cannot play for three clubs in the same season. Meaning he is in limbo at Villa but outside of their matchday plans.

"Players may be registered with a maximum of three clubs during one season," the rule states.

"During this period, the player is only eligible to play official matches for two clubs."