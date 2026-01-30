Transfer rumors, news: Tottenham eye ex-Arsenal star Gnabry

Gab & Juls discuss Thomas Frank's tactics in Tottenham's 2-0 win over Frankfurt in the Champions League. (0:48)

Tottenham Hotspur are in the market for a new winger and have made contact over Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry, while Juventus want Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee, Al Nassr's Jhon Durán or Al Ittihad's Karim Benzema. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Serge Gnabry failed to make the breakthrough at Arsenal before becoming a star at Bayern. Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

- Tottenham Hotspur are in the market for a new winger and have made contact over former Arsenal star Serge Gnabry, who is now at Bayern Munich, according to Bild. Spurs need a forward to replace Brennan Johnson, who joined Crystal Palace at the start of the window, and Mohammed Kudus, who is out until April through injury. The club are also tracking Al Ittihad winger Moussa Diaby, as reported by The Independent and are one of eight clubs considering a move for Raheem Sterling after the former Chelsea and Arsenal winger became a free agent, as reported by The Daily Mail.

- Tuttosport has offered an update on Juventus' efforts to sign a striker now it is clear that a deal for Randal Kolo Muani, who is on loan at Tottenham from Paris Saint-Germain, looks to be impossible. Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee is reported to be their top target, with a loan being the most likely option. Al Nassr's Jhon Durán, 22, is also being considered, despite being on loan at Fenerbahce, while 38-year-old Karim Benzema is also tempting Juve after ESPN sources stated that the 38-year-old felt "disrespected" by Al Ittihad's offer to extend his contract.

- Manchester United sent scouts to watch Eintracht Frankfurt left back Nathaniel Brown during the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham on Wednesday, says TEAMtalk. Brown, 22, has been on the radar of Arsenal and Manchester City in recent months but United have now entered the race and are preparing a £40 million offer to sign the Germany international. Now that Ruben Amorim's back three has been dispensed with, United are keen to sign a regular full back, rather than a wing back.

- United won't move for Chelsea attacking midfielder Cole Palmer in the summer, according to The Daily Mirror, which adds that the club's stance has been taken due to their priority being the signing of a holding midfielder to replace Casemiro. Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba are on the Red Devils' radar, but they are aware that each of the trio would be expensive. It would take a fee of over £100 million and wages around £250,000-per-week to sign Palmer.

- AC Milan have made progress in their efforts to sign Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta having reached an agreement worth €30 million, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport. Though Nottingham Forest remain determined to sign the 28-year-old. This comes after The Athletic reported that the Eagles were close to reaching a verbal agreement over a £50 million move for Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, adding that the deal could pave the way for Mateta to leave Selhurst Park.

- Bayern Munich have given Dayot Upaemecano until Sunday to accept their contract offer, with the center back's deal ending in the summer. (Bild)

- Crystal Palace are finalizing a deal to sign Aston Villa forward Evann Guessand on loan for £2 million and should have the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season. (Athletic)

- Fenerbahce have made Al Ittihad a €4m offer to sign midfielder N'Golo Kante, who has already given the Turkish Super Lig club his approval. (L'Equipe)

- Fenerbahce have also reached an agreement in principle with Ademola Lookman and are now working on doing the same with Atalanta for the forward. (Nicolo Schira)

- Internazionale are in advanced talks to sign Genoa right back Brooke Norton-Cuffy after PSV Eindhoven insisted on keeping Ivan Perisic. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Barcelona have agreed a deal with Al Ahly for 18-year-old striker Hamza Abdelkarim to join on loan with an option to make the deal permanent. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Newcastle United are pushing to sign Barcelona B midfielder Guille Fernandez, but there is also interest from Borussia Dortmund and the Blaugrana are committed to keeping the 17-year-old. (Sport)

- Internazionale and Juventus are aware that they will face competition from the Premier League's biggest clubs for Atalanta right back Marco Palestra, who is currently on loan at Cagliari. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Fulham have agreed a £27 million deal with Manchester City for winger Oscar Bobb. (Sky Sports)

- Toulouse are finalizing a deal to sign Columbus Crew forward Jacen Russell-Rowe for around $2.5 million plus add-ons. (Athletic)

- Juventus have had a meeting with Zeki Celik's agent about signing the Roma right back on a contract until 2029 with the option of another year, as he will likely be available as a free agent. (Nicolo Schira)

- Negotiations are underway for Napoli to understand the conditions required to sign Atalanta winger Kamaldeen Sulemana. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Talks are in the final stages for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi to join West Ham United on loan. (Fabrizio Romano)

- West Ham have also inquired about Atalanta full-back Nicola Zalewski, although a significant offer would be required to bring in the 24-year-old. (Sky Italia)