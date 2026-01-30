Transfer window weekly: Benzema to Europe, MLS? Palmer to Man United?

Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window is closing soon across Europe, and business is getting done. What are ESPN's reporters hearing about possible deals?

For one last time in January, we bring you the latest updates and insights on the biggest transfer news.

Transfers homepage | Men's grades | Women's grades

Karim Benzema has had a breakdown in relationship with Al Ittihad. Could he return to Europe? Maybe MLS?

Karim Benzema is out of contract at Al Ittihad in June and, at 38 years old, he was keen to stay at the club for a bit longer. However, discussions over a new deal turned sour, with Benzema feeling disrespected. Sources have told ESPN that the offer from the Saudi Pro League, which handles the contracts of the main players at PIF-owned clubs, would essentially mean the 38-year-old would almost play for free.

Benzema rejected the offer and has stepped away from his club's first team as a consequence. The former Real Madrid forward is now considering every option, including returning to Europe or finding a club in Major League Soccer -- Julien Laurens

Chelsea's Cole Palmer is reportedly homesick. Is there any chance of him joining Manchester United?

play 1:20 Rosenior: Cole Palmer is 'untouchable and happy' at Chelsea Liam Rosenior dismisses rumors linking Cole Palmer with a move to Manchester United.

It's not something that could happen anytime soon, but United are well aware of his situation. They know that he is a boyhood United fan and that he still spends a lot of time back in Manchester with family and friends. They also know that he is Chelsea's poster-boy and under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2033.

United sources have spoken about Palmer in the past as a deal that could materialise some time in the future, but we're talking about loose conversations, and there has never been a timeframe for it. If Bruno Fernandes leaves in the summer -- and it's an if -- then you could potentially see a scenario where Palmer is on the list of replacements. But even if Palmer agitated to move -- and it's another if -- the transfer fee involved would be massive, and United have already built their summer transfer plans around spending heavily to strengthen the centre of midfield -- Rob Dawson

Manchester City are done with their major incomings in January after signing Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guéhi. A new right-back is on the agenda for the summer, but it's unlikely to be Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Very occasionally, City bosses will go out of their way to pour cold water on a transfer rumour, and this is one of them. They have been very keen to get out that they have no interest in Alexander-Arnold and that there have been no conversations whatsoever with his representatives about potentially bringing him back to the Premier League -- Rob Dawson

Wrexham's promotion push is on! Will they be making any late moves?

Manager Phil Parkinson wants to bolster Wrexham's attacking options, and the club remain keen on Angers forward Sidiki Cherif, but a likely £19 million fee for the 19-year-old is beyond the Welsh club's valuation.

With the deadline approaching on Monday, Parkinson has said that his primary objective is to "streamline" his squad to avoid being left with "28-29 players, which is not conducive to training."

Defender Conor Coady sealed a loan move to Charlton Athletic on Thursday, following Andy Cannon (Burton Albion) and James McClean (Derry City) out of the Stok Cae Ras this month. Elliott Lee may also leave, and club icon Paul Mullin is close to sealing a loan move to Bradford City, having spent the first half of the season at Wigan Athletic. -- Mark Ogden

Liverpool's Andy Robertson has been targeted by Tottenham Hotspur this month. Could that still happen before the window closes?

play 1:04 How will Liverpool cope without Jeremie Frimpong? Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens react to Jeremie Frimpong coming off in Liverpool's 6-0 victory over Qarabağ FK.

Never say never, but this is a deal that's looking increasingly unlikely to happen this month.

Liverpool held preliminary talks with Tottenham at Robertson's request but, with so few options at the back, Liverpool are no longer in a position to sanction his exit.

It looks far more likely that Robertson will remain at Anfield until his contract expires in the summer -- Beth Lindop

What deals should we be watching for among the rest of the Premier League?

Manchester United target Mohamed Kader Meïté will join Al Hilal in the next few hours. Rennes accepted the latest offer of €30 million, plus €3 million in add-ons, from the Saudi Pro League side for the 18-year-old forward. United were in contact with the French club, but more with a view of a transfer in the summer. He will now sign a contract until 2029 with Al Hilal -- Julien Laurens

Brighton & Hove Albion are the latest English club to be interested in Reims' 19-year-old midfielder Patrick Zabi. Two other English clubs and three from Italy are also keen. Zabi has been a revelation in Ligue 2 this season, where he has been arguably the league's best player, and Reims want a minimum transfer fee of €30 million. Ligue 1 side Paris FC have had a bit of €23 million, plus €3 million in add-ons, already rejected this month -- Julien Laurens

Oleksandr Zinchenko is on the verge of joining Ajax on loan until the end of the season and could complete his move as early as Friday. The defender joined Nottingham Forest on loan last summer but it did not work out as he made just 10 appearances in all competitions. He will instead see out the season in the Eredivisie -- ESPN NL

Any other interesting deals in the works?

- West Ham have inserted a clause that allows them to re-sign Lucas Paquetá should he leave Flamengo. The Brazil international is back at his boyhood club to complete a €41.25 million transfer from the London Stadium. However, the east London club have the option to match any accepted offer for Paquetá while he is at Flamengo -- ESPN Brasil

- Orlando City midfielder César Araujo could join Liga MX side Tigres to provide reinforcement for the rest of the season. Tigres are looking to add squad depth and Araujo is emerging as a viable option -- Víctor Álvarez, ESPN Deportes

- Monterrey forward Germán Berterame's transfer to Inter Miami is still pending, but progress is being made. Berterame said on Monday that he would decide his future this week, but he is training separately from the Monterrey first team and there is a feeling among the squad that his departure is imminent. The deal is rumoured to be worth around $15 million -- Víctor Álvarez, ESPN Deportes