Thomas Partey: Ex-Arsenal midfielder slammed by Villarreal boss

Villarreal coach Marcelino Garcia Toral has expressed frustration over former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey's poor performances since his arrival in the summer.

Partey's latest showing led to Marcelino replacing the Ghana international early in the second half of his team's 3-0 Champions League defeat at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday.

Villarreal managed just one point in eight games and finished 35th out of the 36 teams in the Champions League group phase.

"I think there's a world of difference between the Thomas we knew at Arsenal and this one," Marcelino said. "A world of difference."

Thomas Partey has struggled since joining Villarreal on a free. Gabriel Calvino Alonso/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Partey, 32, has made 21 appearances across all competitions since arriving at Villarreal as a free agent in August after his contract with Arsenal expired.

Marcelino said in September that he expected Partey, whom he considered a "great player with a lot of experience," to begin playing at the highest level again.

However, Marcelino feels let down.

"It's very difficult to play at this pace in today's football," he said of Partey. "So, I think it's been six months now, and that's enough time for this player to show us what he was or what he's showing now."

Partey has a contract with Villarreal until June. Villarreal have lost four consecutive games in all competitions but are fourth in LaLiga heading into Saturday's game at Osasuna.