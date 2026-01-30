Cristiano Ronaldo Golden Boot at-risk, bumped off top spot in goal charts

Open Extended Reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer the top goalscorer in this season's Saudi Pro League.

The Al Nassr striker's 16 goals so far means his grip on the Golden Boot is under threat.

Julián Quiñones has overtaken him at the top of the goal charts having struck his 17th of the campaign.

Al Qadsiah forward Quiñones netted his latest goal against Al Hilal on Thursday, eclipsing Ronaldo's tally. Ronaldo has his next chance to overtake Quiñones in the goal race when Al Nassr play Al Kholood on Friday.

Cristiano Ronaldo has competition for the Golden Boot in Saudi Arabia. Getty

Ivan Toney, the England striker who formerly played for Brentford in the Premier League, is also in the mix to be top scorer. He has scored 15, one less than Ronaldo and two less than Quiñones.

Ronaldo, 40, has won the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot in two consecutive seasons.

He is also chasing the 1,000-goal career milestone. Ronaldo sits on 960 career goals, most recently scoring on Jan 21. against Damac FC in the Saudi Pro League.

Each team in Saudi Arabia plays 34 league matches so there is still plenty of time for Ronaldo to claim a third Golden Boot but he will be rivalled for it.

Top goalscorers in Saudi Pro League so far