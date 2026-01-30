Cristiano Ronaldo scores in Al Nassr win, but Saudi Pro League Golden Boot at risk

Open Extended Reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo faces stiff competition in this Saudi Pro League season's Golden Boot race, despite getting on the scoresheet in Al Nassr's 3-0 win over Al Khalood on Thursday.

Ronaldo opened the scoring just after half-time before goals from Mohamed Simakan and former Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman wrapped up the win to see Al Nassr go second, three points behind leaders Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

However, the Al Nassr striker's 17 goals so far means his grip on the Golden Boot is under threat.

Former Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney had overtaken him at the top of the goal charts having struck his 18th of the campaign in a hat-trick on the way to Al Ahli's 4-1 in over Al Ettifaq this week.

Ronaldo's other competition comes in the form of Al Qadsiah forward Julián Quiñones, who netted his latest goal against Al Hilal on Thursday, eclipsing Ronaldo's tally.

Quiñones has scored his 17 goals in two games fewer than Ronaldo, leaving the Real Madrid legend in third in the standings in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo has competition for the Golden Boot in Saudi Arabia. Getty

Ronaldo, 40, has won the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot in two consecutive seasons.

He is also chasing the 1,000-goal career milestone currently sitting on 961 career strikes.

Each team in Saudi Arabia plays 34 league matches so there is still plenty of time for Ronaldo to claim a third Golden Boot but he will be rivalled for it.

Top goalscorers in Saudi Pro League so far