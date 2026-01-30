Newcastle to face Qarabag in Champions League knockout phase

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe comments on his sides 2-0 defeat against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup. (1:22)

Newcastle United have been drawn against Qarabag in the Champions League knockout playoffs.

Eddie Howe's team must travel over 3,000 miles to Azerbaijan for a first leg after qualifying 12th from the group phase of Europe's top competition, missing out on the eight spots which advanced teams -- including all five other Premier League sides -- automatically to the round of 16.

The first leg of the playoff round is scheduled for Feb. 16 or 17 and the second leg, back at St James' Park, is set for Feb. 24 or 25.

Paris Saint-Germain face Monaco in the knockout playoffs, from the same pair of seedings as Newcastle and Qarabag.

Newcastle will face Qarabag in the Champions League. FRANCK FIFE / AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle, if they beat Qarabag, will meet Chelsea or Barcelona in the last 16.

Elsewhere in the playoffs, Borussia Dortmund face Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen face Olympiacos, Galatasaray face Juventus, Club Brugge face Atlético Madrid, Benfica face Real Madrid and Bodo/Glimt face Inter Milan.

The winners of these eight ties will advance into the last 16 where they will be joined by the top eight teams from the Champions League group phase -- Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Tottenham, Barcelona, Chelsea, Sporting CP and Manchester City.

Qarabag were thrashed 6-0 by Liverpool in their final match of the league phase this week. But they did hold Chelsea to a 2-2 draw earlier in the campaign.