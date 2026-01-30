Arsenal's Mikel Arteta: 'I beg' Premier League for squad rule change

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said he is "begging" the Premier League to change their rules to allow more players to be named in matchday squads from next season.

Regulations state that only 18 players can be named for each match, two fewer than in UEFA competitions.

Both Liverpool boss Arne Slot and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola have also called for expanded squad sizes and speaking on Friday ahead of Arsenal's trip to Leeds United, Arteta said: "At the moment, there are two or three players that have to be out of the squad.

"That's a reality. I cannot change that. These are the rules, hopefully the Premier League next season, instead of 18 outfield players, it will be 20.

"I beg them from here, like it is in the Champions League, because it's much better to manage the squad, to maintain the value of the players, to maintain the mental health of the players, because nobody wants to be out of the squad.

Mikel Arteta wants to have more players in a matchday squad. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

"So I beg them that if we can, between all of us, help us on that, we can deal with hotels, travels and all that, and that will be very, very helpful for everybody, because that's the worst thing when you need to leave somebody [out].

"But at the end you have positions, players that can play in various positions, and you cannot overload certain positions and weaken some of them. So that's normally the process to make that decision, because if it's how he trains, how he behaves, how he talks, how he helps everybody, he needs to be in every minute of every game."

Asked about the impact on a player's mental health, Arteta said: "We have a really unique job, which is we have the ability to transform somebody's life, career, which is great, but as well every week we have to tell somebody 'tomorrow, you don't do the job.

"You're not even allowed to travel with the team.' So tell me another job that you do that. I cannot go to the kitchen tomorrow and say to two other chefs today you don't cook, just go there and see how they cook or go home. It's really tough.

"So someone that wants to feel part of that, he needs to be there, he needs to travel, he needs to be there and he has to have the feeling that he has a chance. When you take that chance away, you have to leave that player because he feels that he's not good enough.

"Because in the end, your decision is clear. I choose another 20 players in front of you, and I think this is something avoidable. Why? Because the demands on games are bigger, so we need bigger squads.

"So it doesn't make a lot of sense to restrict that, in my opinion. So I think we need to expand that and give the possibility to allow everybody to be part of that, and then we can make the right choice in relation to the game and then we can manage better the minutes, the psychological and emotional moment and then how we want to change the game, and I think it's better for absolutely everybody."

Arteta has also previously suggested Premier League clubs should be allowed to register more than 25 senior players in their squads for the competition.