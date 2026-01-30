Man United vs Fulham: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

Michael Carrick will be looking to make it three in three as the new Manchester United head coach as he welcomes Marco Silva and his high-flying Fulham to Old Trafford. Separated by just three places and four points, this has all the potential to be a cracker. Can United strengthen their position in what looks like a tight race for a top four spot? Can Fulham cause an upset and become dark horses in chasing a Champions League spot?

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

How to watch

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK, NBC in the U.S., Jio Hotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates here.

Key Details

Kick-off time: Sunday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. GMT (9.00 a.m. ET; 7.30 p.m. IST and 1.00 a.m. AEDT)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Referee: John Brooks

VAR: James Bell

Injury News

Manchester United

Matthijs de Ligt, D: DOUBT, back

Joshua Zirkzee, F: DOUBT, strain

Patrick Dorgu, D/M: OUT, hamstring

Fulham

Kenny Tete, D: DOUBT, knock

Sasa Lukic, M: OUT, hamstring

Rodrigo Muniz, F: OUT, hamstring

Talking Points

How will Carrick handle not being the underdog?

Curiously, in all five of the matches Michael Carrick has managed United in so far, he's been the underdog. Expectations were low when he took on Villarreal on debut in 2021 and so was the case against Chelsea and Arsenal in that period. Fast forward to 2026, and his first two matches have come against the best teams in the land. He's not been overly pragmatic in either match, but the opponent's natural domination of possession allowed Carrick to play on the counter, to sit deep when needed.

Come Sunday, that won't be the case. As good a side as Fulham are these days, United will be expected to dominate both the ball and the proceedings. At Middlesborough, Carrick's big failing (towards the end) was an inability to break down teams that sat back, and if Fulham choose to do that it will provide an altogether different test of just how much Carrick has evolved after that Boro stint.

Fulham have the form, and players, to push for top 4

Which is not to say Fulham will go to Old Trafford to sit back and hope for the best. Curiously going under the radar, Marco Silva has his side playing quite well, mixing-and-matching his style of play to suit the opponent. They have held their own against almost all the team's they've faced (remember that thriller vs Man City?) and now with the return of their in-form Nigerian contingent from the Africa Cup of Nations, they are back to having a squad that can change games off the bench.

But even without them, they've been excellent. In fact, the 17 points they've earned over their last eight league games (W5 D2 L1) is the most they have ever amassed in a eight-game stretch in the Premier League era. In a topsy-turvy season where no place can be taken for granted, they are just four points off the top four and a dramatic push for the Champions League places may well be in their thinking.

Who will replace Dorgu?

Patrick Dorgu has been a revelation under Michael Carrick so far, but the hamstring he pulled against Arsenal means he may be out of commission for up to 10 weeks. While a problem for United, there are many options for Carrick to choose from.

Amad, so good on the right wing, can do a job on the left even if takes away the major threat of him cutting in and shooting. The same could be said of Bryan Mbeumo, who much prefers playing on the right or down the middle. This could be one of the options Carrick goes to if he wants Benjamin Sesko to lead the line but keep his two major left-footed attacking talents in the team. An outside shout also is Mason Mount, who's not featured much but could provide more defensive cover of the kind Dorgu provided to Luke Shaw.

The most natural option out there, though, is Matheus Cunha -- and as he showed against City and Arsenal, he's raring to go. Cunha's loves operating in the half-spaces down the left, and although he won't provide the width and direct pace of Dorgu, his ability to dribble out of tight areas and create shots out of nothing could be of immense value when United play on the front foot.

Harry Wilson vs Bruno Fernandes -- who will star?

Harry Wilson has been Fulham's best player this season. A player who often appeared to be remain teasingly on the verge of breaking through and capitalizing on his immense talent, Wilson appears to have broken through and found his groove right now. In 22 league matches, he's got eight goals and four assists: that's already his best tally in a Premier League season (both in terms of goals and goals and assists). Ten of those 12 contributions have come in his last 11 appearances for Fulham -- indicating a man in prime form. Capable of turning a match in a singular moment with a piece of magic, Wilson's increased effectiveness has been key to Fulham's run this season.

On the other side, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes already has five goals and 10 assists this season, and that despite the fact that it's only under Darren Fletcher and Carrick that he's been restored to his favoured No. 10 role further up the field. Playing just behind Mbeumo under Carrick, with willing runners in Amad and Dorgu (and later in matches Cunha) either side of him, Fernandes has been brilliant recently. In a match where United will be expected to have the majority of possession, his lockpicking skills will be of utmost importance.

The match could well be decided by who of Wilson or Fernandes can conjure up a moment (or more) of magic.

