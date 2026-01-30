        <
          Champions League playoffs: Real Madrid get Jose Mourinho's Benfica again, PSG vs. Monaco

          Did José Mourinho get lucky with Benfica's playoff qualification? (2:17)

          Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens break down the dramatic finish to Benfica's clash with Real Madrid, where goalkeeper Anatoly Trubin stunned everyone by scoring a last-minute header to send Benfica through to the Champions League playoffs. (2:17)

          Jan 30, 2026, 11:51 AM

          Real Madrid have been handed a rematch with Jose Mourinho's Benfica in the Champions League knockout playoff round, while holders Paris Saint-Germain will take on fellow French side AS Monaco.

          Madrid and Benfica's fate in the playoffs were sealed after a remarkable final game of the league phase, which featured a last-minute header from goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin. That goal clinched Benfica's spot in the 16-team playoffs, while defeat dropped Madrid out of the top-eight automatic qualifying places.

          Benfica have now won three of the clubs' previous four European meetings, including the 1962 European Cup final, and the two-legged tie in February will be another chance for former Real coach Jose Mourinho to get one over on his old club, the 15-time champions of Europe.

          Elsewhere, PSG face an all-Ligue 1 clash against Monaco, while Bodo/Glimt of Norway, who beat Manchester City 3-1 in the penultimate league phase round, were drawn against Inter Milan.

          Juventus will take on Galatasaray in another headline tie, with Atlético Madrid meeting Club Brugge.

          The two-legged matches will take place on Feb. 17-18 and Feb 24-25.

          Champions League knockout playoff draw in full

          Borussia Dortmund vs. Atalanta
          Olympiacos vs. Bayer Leverkusen
          Galatasaray vs. Juventus
          Club Brugge vs. Atlético Madrid
          Monaco vs. Paris Saint-Germain
          Benfica vs. Real Madrid
          Qarabag vs. Newcastle United

