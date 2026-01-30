Champions League playoffs: Real Madrid get Jose Mourinho's Benfica again, PSG vs. Monaco

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens break down the dramatic finish to Benfica's clash with Real Madrid, where goalkeeper Anatoly Trubin stunned everyone by scoring a last-minute header to send Benfica through to the Champions League playoffs. (2:17)

Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid have been handed a rematch with Jose Mourinho's Benfica in the Champions League knockout playoff round, while holders Paris Saint-Germain will take on fellow French side AS Monaco.

Madrid and Benfica's fate in the playoffs were sealed after a remarkable final game of the league phase, which featured a last-minute header from goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin. That goal clinched Benfica's spot in the 16-team playoffs, while defeat dropped Madrid out of the top-eight automatic qualifying places.

Benfica have now won three of the clubs' previous four European meetings, including the 1962 European Cup final, and the two-legged tie in February will be another chance for former Real coach Jose Mourinho to get one over on his old club, the 15-time champions of Europe.

Jose Mourinho's Benfica beat Real Madrid in the final game of the league phase. Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images

Elsewhere, PSG face an all-Ligue 1 clash against Monaco, while Bodo/Glimt of Norway, who beat Manchester City 3-1 in the penultimate league phase round, were drawn against Inter Milan.

Juventus will take on Galatasaray in another headline tie, with Atlético Madrid meeting Club Brugge.

- Who could Premier League teams face in next rounds?

The two-legged matches will take place on Feb. 17-18 and Feb 24-25.

Champions League knockout playoff draw in full

Borussia Dortmund vs. Atalanta

Olympiacos vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Galatasaray vs. Juventus

Club Brugge vs. Atlético Madrid

Monaco vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Benfica vs. Real Madrid

Qarabag vs. Newcastle United

Information from PA was used in this report.