Right back Alex Freeman, a hopeful for this year's United States World Cup roster, transferred Thursday to LaLiga club Villarreal from MLS side Orlando City.

A 21-year-old son of former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Freeman, Alex made his U.S. national team debut in May against Turkey.

Getting playing time while Sergiño Dest regained fitness after a torn ACL, Freeman made 13 international appearances and scored twice in a November friendly against Uruguay.

Freeman finished third in voting for the U.S. Soccer Federation Male Player of the Year.

On Thursday, U.S. men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino said he was optimistic about Freeman's move.

"I am not worried. I am not concerned about if some players are going to move in that transfer window because always, what I expect [is] the best thing and for sure, always for me it's important that the player feel happy, feel comfortable," Pochettino said.

Pochettino said that he spoke to Freeman ahead of the move.

"If that happens, it is because they want to improve, they want to grow and I think it's an amazing challenge that we need to support and help and to adapt in the best possible way."

He played his first MLS match for Orlando on April 29, 2023, entering in second-half stoppage time. He had two more substitute MLS appearances in 2024, totaling 10 minutes, then took over as starting right back last season from Dagur Thórhallsson.

Alex Freeman scored six goals for Orlando last year. Dustin Markland/USSF/Getty Images

Freeman scored six goals in 29 league matches for Orlando last year. He was selected to the MLS All-Star team and was voted MLS Young Player of the Year.

Orlando said it will receive a sell‑on percentage if Freeman makes a future move.

Now 53, Antonio played nine seasons in the NFL, making the All-Pro team in 1998 and winning the 1997 Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.