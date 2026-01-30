Nottingham Forest vs. Fenerbahce, Celtic vs. Stuttgart in Europa League

Open Extended Reactions

Nottingham Forest will face Fenerbahce in the Europa League. Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Nottingham Forest have been drawn against Turkish side Fenerbahce in the Europa League playoff round.

Sean Dyche's men finished 13th in the 36-team league phase which concluded on Thursday and now take on the Istanbul club for a place in the last 16.

Forest are seeded, so are expected to be at home in the second leg, and will play either Danish side Midtjylland or Real Betis of Spain in the last 16 if they make it through.

Celtic will be up against German side Stuttgart for a place in the last 16.

Martin O'Neill's men finished 21st in the league phase and are set to be at home for the first leg.

Celtic have met Stuttgart before, beating them 5-4 on aggregate in the last 16 of the UEFA Cup back in 2003, en route to the final under O'Neill.

The team that beat them in that final, Porto, are one of two potential last-16 opponents this season, with the other also from Portugal -- Braga.

The first legs will be played on Feb. 19, with the return matches taking place on Feb. 26.

Forest and Celtic would play each other if they both progress through the next round.