Tottenham vs. Man City: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

Manchester City travel to North London to face Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League clash after a good week for them, as they attempt to keep pace with Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

City had two 2-0 wins at home in the last week, beating Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, and then Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League. That midweek win confirmed their place in the top eight, and a direct spot in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. Spurs qualified too, when they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in Germany.

Spurs' Premier League form has been dreadful, and they have just 28 points in 23 games so far. They head into this weekend in 14th place, eight points clear of the relegation zone. City, meanwhile, are second, with 46 points in 23 games, four points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports Premier League in the U.K., NBC Sports in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Kick-off time: Sunday, Feb. 1 at 4:30 p.m. GMT (11:30 a.m. ET; 10:00 p.m. IST and 2:30 a.m. AEST, Monday)

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Referee: Rob Jones

VAR: Jarred Gillett

Injury and Team News:

Tottenham Hotspur

Dejan Kulusevski, M: knee, OUT, est. return late February

Ben Davies, D: ankle, OUT, est. return mid-April

Micky van de Ven, D: knock, DOUBT

James Maddison, M: ACL, OUT for the season

Lucas Bergvall: M: leg, OUT, est. return late April

Rodrigo Bentancur, M: hamstring, OUT, est. return mid-April

Mohammed Kudus, F: muscle, OUT, est. return mid-April

Richarlison, F: hamstring, OUT, est. return early March

Manchester City

Rúben Dias, D: hamstring, OUT, est. return late February

Josko Gvardiol, D: ankle, OUT, est. return early May

John Stones, D: muscle, OUT, est. return late February

Savinho, F: knock, OUT, est. return late February

Jérémy Doku, F: calf, OUT, est. return late February

Mateo Kovacic, M: ankle, OUT, est. return early February

Talking Points

Are Spurs really in a fight against relegation?

Tottenham are eight points clear of the relegation zone, but with their recent form and that West Ham United and Nottingham Forest, it's not hard to see a world where Spurs do get sucked into the dogfight to avoid relegation.

They have won only one of their last eight games in the Premier League, and have no wins in five. They've picked up only three points from their last five games, and six from their last eight. While they might be eight points clear of West Ham, Spurs have been left wondering where their next Premier League win will come from. In their winless Premier League run in the last five games, Spurs have scored only six goals, and conceded eight.

Where have the goals gone for Erling Haaland?

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

After starting this season in rousing form, it has been a bit of a lull in the last month or so for Erling Haaland, and that has coincided with Manchester City's dipping fortunes in the title race.

He has scored 20 times in the league this season, but in the last six games for City, he has only scored once -- and that was from the penalty spot against Brighton & Hove Albion last month.

Haaland did score in the UEFA Champions League win against Galatasaray on Wednesday night -- a result that confirmed City's spot in the top eight of that competition. Guardiola and City fans must hope that it is the start of another run of goals from their main man, as they attempt to track Arsenal down in this title race.

Where are the goals from Spurs' attackers?

Out of Spurs' six goals in their last five Premier League games, only one has come from an attacking player -- Mathys Tel's goal against Bournemouth in a 3-2 loss.

Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero were both on the scoresheet for Tottenham at Turf Moor. Molly Darlington/Getty Images

In that period, Cristian Romero has scored twice in the league, along with a goal each of Micky van de Ven, João Palhinha, and Archie Gray.

The likes of Randal Kolo Muani and Dominic Solanke have found the net in recent UEFA Champions League matches, but Spurs' league form turning around will depend on the output they get from their attackers.

Spurs are City's bogey team

In Guardiola's time at City, only Manchester United have beaten them more than Spurs have. It is a record that will concern Guardiola ahead of this weekend. In fact, City have lost three of the last four games that they have played against Spurs. Last season, City lost to Spurs in the Carabao Cup, and also had a 4-0 loss at the Etihad, before winning 1-0 in North London.

Earlier this season, Spurs beat City 2-0 at the Etihad in the second game of the season, with goals from Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha on that day giving Thomas Frank his first away win as Spurs manager.

City have won on their last two Premier League visits to Spurs, though, and will be hoping for a similar result again.

Guardiola will hope to channel the City of title races past

Manchester City are four points behind Arsenal in top spot, as it stands, and while the lead isn't insurmountable, Guardiola will know that his side's performance levels will have to improve multifold, compared to recent times.

Injuries to Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias have shrouded City's defence with uncertainty, but Marc Guéhi's addition is welcome. Antoine Semenyo has settled in rather well, so City have made the moves in the transfer market to help Guardiola.

It's not like City and Guardiola are any strangers in this position either. In 2022-23, for example, they were even further behind Arsenal with fewer games left to play, but they went on a 12-game winning streak, and only lost two games in the second half of that season, one of which was after they had secured the league title.

In 2023-24, City didn't lose a game in the second half of the Premier League season. They drew three and won 16 of their last 19 games. It is that kind of run that City need to go on right now, as they look to pile the pressure on Arsenal.