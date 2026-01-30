Barcelona's Hansi Flick disappointed to lose Dro Fernández to PSG

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens debate which team are the favourites to win the 25/26 UEFA Champions League. (0:46)

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has revealed he was "disappointed" by Dro Fernández's decision to join Paris Saint-Germain this week, saying he "loved this boy."

Dro, 18, signed for PSG on Monday after the European champions agreed to pay slightly more than his €6 million ($7.1m) release clause to take him to the French capital.

Sources told ESPN Flick was furious to lose Dro, and he had previously said he would give his full thoughts on the transfer once it was official, although he toned down his response slightly on Friday.

"I changed my mind, I don't want to say something," he said in a news conference when asked for his final say on the issue now everything is official.

"I really loved this boy. Of course I am disappointed, but this is football. We have to respect this decision.

"As I say, I am disappointed. He knows it; I loved this boy. [At Barcelona] he also maybe had a great future, but he made another decision."

Dro had been with Barça's first team since last summer when Flick called him up for the preseason tour. He had made five appearances in all competitions, debuting in LaLiga and the Champions League, but was keen to play more regularly.

Earlier this week, Barça sporting director Deco said that being in "such a rush" could "damage his career" in the long-term.

Dro's departure, coupled with goalkeeper and Marc-André ter Stegen joining Girona and João Cancelo arriving on loan, marks the end of Barça's business in January, club president Joan Laporta said this week.

Flick said he believes the squad he has can compete on all fronts, adding that injured players will return soon and academy graduates are ready to step up if needed as Barça compete for LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League after winning the Spanish Supercopa this month.

Dro Fernández had been with Barcelona's first team since last summer. Pedro Salado/Getty Images

"Yes," he said when asked if he was happy with his squad ahead of the transfer window closing.

"Hopefully also the injured players come back soon, so we see Pedri, maybe he's in the middle of his recovery; Gavi, he also trained more than before, so we will see what happens; and Andreas [Christensen is] also like that.

"I have a good team, we have a lot of quality and also from Barça B, La Masia, they also have the quality to play, like Tommy [Marques], Jofre [Torrents] and the others who have been with us. I am really happy with the quality."

Barça, who lead Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga by one point, return to league action away at Elche on Saturday after sealing their place directly in the round of 16 of the Champions League in midweek.