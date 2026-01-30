Michael Carrick warns Man United against underestimating Fulham

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss Michael Carrick's team selections after his great start back at Old Trafford. (2:27)

Michael Carrick has said that if Manchester United underestimate Fulham after impressive wins over Manchester City and Arsenal it will be "bang out of order."

Carrick has started his interim spell in charge with victories over the Premier League's top two. He's looking to make it three-in-a-row when Fulham visit Old Trafford on Sunday.

And the former United midfielder has issued a warning before the meeting with Marco Silva's side.

"I think the boys are in a good place going into the game," Carrick told a news conference on Friday. "It's a tough game, tough challenge, I think Marco has got Fulham into a really good team.

Michael Carrick has won back-to-back games since taking over from Ruben Amorim. Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

"All of a sudden it is a different game, it's Fulham, just because we are at home, taking anything for granted is bang out of order."

Carrick has been boosted by the return of Joshua Zirkzee, who's back in training after missing the last two games through injury.

Matthijs de Ligt is still missing and Patrick Dorgu will also be absent after suffering a hamstring injury in the 3-2 win at the Emirates.

"Pat unfortunately is going to be out for a period of time," Carrick said. "It's disappointing because he has had such a great couple of weeks.

"We weren't sure if it was cramp or something more serious and at the moment it looks something more serious. It'll be a few weeks. How many weeks, we'll have to wait and see."

Dorgu's injury is a blow to Carrick, particularly after the Denmark international scoring against both City and Arsenal.

There are still three days left of the transfer window if United choose to dip into the market to strengthen the squad and Carrick left the door open for business before Monday's deadline.

"I think we are just working through it," he said.

"Never say never because a lot can happen and situations can be thrown up. Sometimes it is in our control, sometimes not. I am pretty calm and we have shown [against City and Arsenal] what we are capable of as a team.

"We'll have to see what the next few days bring."