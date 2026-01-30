Champions League knockout rounds: Bracket, key dates, more

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens react to Real Madrid drawing Benfica in the play-off round of the UEFA Champions League. (2:40)

The draw for the knockout playoff round of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League featured some of the biggest clubs in Europe. Now that it's complete, we know who the likes of Real Madrid and defending champions Paris Saint-Germain will be facing with a spot in the round of 16 on the line.

But which teams look to have the best path through the knockout rounds? How is the rest of the bracket shaping up?

Here's everything you need to know about Champions League knockouts.

Which clubs are in the knockout playoff round?

Only the 16 teams that finished ninth through 24th in the league phase will compete in this round.

The top eight teams in the league phase advanced directly to the round of 16, and clubs finishing 25th to 36th were eliminated.

When is the knockout playoff round?

The first legs of each matchup will be held Feb. 17-18. The second legs will be contested the following week, on Feb. 24-25.

What are the knockout playoff round fixtures?

The teams that placed ninth to 16th are listed second, and they will have the advantage of playing at home in the second leg.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Atalanta

Benfica vs. Real Madrid

AS Monaco vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Galatasaray vs. Juventus

Club Brugge vs. Atletico Madrid

FK Qarabag vs. Newcastle United

Bodo/Glimt vs. Internazionale

Olympiacos vs. Bayer Leverkusen

What does this mean for the top eight clubs?

After the playoff round draw, the teams who finished inside the top eight in the league phase still have four possible opponents in the round of 16.

The knockout playoff round will whittle the number of potential opponents to two. But the exact matchups won't be known until the round-of-16 draw.

Possible round-of-16 ties:

Arsenal or Bayern Munich will play one of the winners of:

Atalanta vs. Borussia Dortmund

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Olympiacos

Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur will play one of the winners of:

Club Brugge vs. Atletico Madrid

Galatasaray vs. Juventus

Barcelona or Chelsea will play one of the winners of:

AS Monaco vs. Paris Saint-Germain

FK Qarabag vs. Newcastle United

Sporting CP or Manchester City will play one of the winners of:

Benfica vs. Real Madrid

Bodo/Glimt vs. Internazionale

Is there any country protection?

No -- clubs from the same country can play each other throughout the rest of the competition. If Borussia Dortmund defeat Atalanta, for example, they can still be drawn against fellow German club Bayern Munich in the round of 16.

What happens next?

After teams compete in the two-legged knockout playoff round in February, the draw for the round of 16 will be held Feb. 27. That draw will determine the round-of-16 matchups and finalize the bracket for the remainder of the knockout rounds.

The draw for the Champions League knockout playoff round created several enticing matchups. Kristian Skeie - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

What are the other important Champions League dates to remember?

Round of 16/quarterfinal/semifinal draw: Feb. 27

Round of 16: March 10-11, March 17-18

Quarterfinals: April 7-8, April 14-15

Semifinals: April 28-29, May 5-6

Final: May 30 (Budapest, Hungary)

Why did it matter where teams finished in the league phase table?

Last season provided a notable example of how the new system can make a huge impact. Manchester City didn't qualify for the knockouts until the final day of the league phase, and their 22nd-place finish meant they had to compete in the knockout playoff round. As an unseeded team, they were drawn against seeded Real Madrid, who won 6-3 over two legs.

On the flip side, PSG seemed unaffected by the extra round of matches, rolling past Brest in the playoffs and all the way to the title.

This year, top finishers such as Arsenal and Bayern Munich will benefit by avoiding fellow European giants Real Madrid and PSG in the round of 16.