Thomas Frank defends Tottenham spending: 'Not Football Manager'

Thomas Frank talked up the "big commitment" of Tottenham's owners despite a quiet January and insisted transfers were not as easy as on the video game Football Manager after they missed out on Antoine Semenyo.

Spurs will face Semenyo on Sunday when Manchester City visit and Frank revealed the ex-Bournemouth attacker had been a big target for this winter transfer window before he decided to join Pep Guardiola's title-chasing side.

With only days of the window left, Tottenham have signed Conor Gallagher from Atlético Madrid and teenage Brazilian left-back Souza, but sold last season's leading scorer Brennan Johnson and lost Mohammed Kudus, Richarlison, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ben Davies and Lucas Bergvall to serious injuries in January.

It led Frank to acknowledge his current squad of players to choose from was weaker than at the start of this month, but he rejected any notion that majority owners ENIC -- run by the Lewis family Trust -- were not committed to this project with Spurs down in 14th in the Premier League table.

Ahead of a daunting run of fixtures in February, which begins with the visit of City, Frank said: "I think we lost, I can't remember, six or seven players inside three weeks in January? That's crazy.

"There were definitely too many, so yeah of course [the squad] it's weaker than we started the first of January.

"I can promise that the Lewis family is super committed to this project. They want to do everything and I would go against my rule, hopefully only once, that there's no doubt it's clear that the club wants to sign Semenyo.

"They did everything. I think that's a clear signal that the Lewis family is very committed.

"That's a big signing with finances and all that, so it's aligned with that. That's the quality players we are looking for to improve the squad."

Conor Gallagher joined Tottenham Hotspur in January. Izzy Poles - AMA/Getty Images

It was put to Frank that supporters want more actions than words, with a protest planned by fan group 'Change for Tottenham' before and during Sunday's visit of City with the slogan 'it's time to act' after largely quiet business this month.

Frank countered: "The fans just want the best for the club. Just like I want [the best], the owners, the staff, the players, everyone wants the best for the club, but I also think it's fair to say that the transfer window is not Football Manager unfortunately. It is not.

"It would be a lot easier, but also a little bit more boring. We would not have as many good stories to talk about.

"In the last 30 days, you couldn't go to work basically because there is nothing to write about or talk about. So, it is very difficult the transfer market. It's an art, it's a craftsmanship."

Frank revealed a late call would be made on Micky van de Ven after he missed the impressive midweek victory at Eintracht Frankfurt with a "minor" injury, but Spurs could still be without eight players despite Pedro Porro and Richarlison being primed for a return at the end of February.