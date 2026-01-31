Chelsea vs West Ham LIVE: Latest updates from Stamford Bridge

Open Extended Reactions

Liam Rosenior's Chelsea host a rejuvenated West Ham side on Saturday evening looking to break into the top four, and you can follow it all live with ESPN.

Rosenior has enjoyed a winning start in the league at Chelsea and after a comeback win at Napoli to secure a top-eight finish in the Champions league this week, attention now turns to the Premier League.

Their opponents are in the midst of a purple patch themselves winning their last three in all competitions and last two in the league, but Nuno Espirito Santo's side will remain in the drop zone no matter the result on Saturday with relegation fears in east London remaining strong.

The stakes are high, as ever with a London derby, follow it live below.