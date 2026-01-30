Arsenal vs Corinthians: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, prize money

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal have the chance to claim their first piece of silverware of the season on Sunday, when they face Brazilian side Corinthians in the final of the FIFA Champions Cup.

Here's everything you need to know about the final

FIFA Champions Cup TL;DR

It's a six-team FIFA tournament featuring the best teams from each of the associations. As layed out in this explainer, this essentially means the teams were the winners of their association's equivalent of the Champions League.

The six participants in this year's competition were Arsenal (UEFA), Gotham FC (CONCACAF), Corinthians (CONMEBOL), ASFAR (CAF), Auckland United FC (Oceania), Wuhan Jiangda (AFC).

Arsenal could lift the Champions Cup at the Emirates on Sunday. Getty

What is the prize money?

There's a whopping £1.7 million on offer for the winning side. FIFA have hailed it as the highest payout in women's football.

Road to the final:

Arsenal beat Moroccan side ASFAR 6-0 in the semifinals earlier this week, with goals through Stina Blackstenius, Frida Maanum, Olivia Smith, Mariona Caldentey and an Alessia Russo double.

Corinthians pulled a huge upset over NWSL champions Gotham FC with a 1-0 win in the semfinal, courtesy of a late goal from their captain Gabi Zanotti.

Gabi Zanottii's late strike knocked Gotham out of the tournament. Getty

Key Details:

Date: Feb. 1

Venue: The Emirates Stadium, London

Time: 6 p.m. BST

Where to watch: The game will be aired on Sky Sports Main Event in the United Kingdom.

Team news:

Arsenal's Leah Williamson could make her return from a calf injury in the final, with Arsenal boss Renee Slegers saying in pre-match news conference they have been working towards getting her fit for the match.

Her England teammate Chloe Kelly came off the bench in the semfinal win over ASFAR following a knee injury and could see greater involvement on Sunday.

What Slegers had to say about facing Corinthians:

"The players showed that they were comfortable with the unknown. We dealt with it really well, we have to focus ourselves. Of course there is experiences the players have from national team football, playing against Brazil or other South American teams," she told a news conference.

"So there are experiences in the team and the players are sharing that amongst each other. We are preparing for it tactically, we see who they are, what they can do.

"I think they [Corithians] had a great performance against Gotham, they defended so well with a lot of discipline and they have qualities to score, which they did in the game, so we're planning and trying to plan for all aspects, but also focusing on ourselves."