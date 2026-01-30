Inter Miami signs Mexico forward Germán Berterame through 2029

Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami CF announced the signing of Mexico national team forward Germán Berterame from Liga MX powerhouse Monterrey.

Berterame joins Lionel Messi and the reigning MLS Cup champions as a Designated Player on a contract running through 2029, with a club option for an additional year.

Miami secured the deal by triggering Berterame's $15 million release clause, sources told ESPN's Lizzy Becherano.

Mexican forward Germán Berterame joins as a Designated Player, bringing a proven goal-scoring pedigree ⚽ Welcome to Miami!



Details: https://t.co/CBJatdte0z pic.twitter.com/IlIoaBuAbc — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) January 30, 2026

"I'm leaving with a clear conscience, knowing I always gave my all for this club [Monterrey], and I hope I can return further down the road," Berterame said in a video posted on Rayados de Monterrey social media accounts.

"This opportunity [signing with Miami] is all new; it's a unique and fresh experience at the same time. It was unexpected, but I think it's going to be a beautiful experience."

"When I renewed my contract [with Monterrey], I told him [Héctor Lara, the club's sporting director], 'I'm not leaving unless something really eye-catching comes along.' I was obviously talking about teams from Europe. And I also said, 'Unless, obviously, Messi comes and takes me with him.' So that anecdote stuck," Berterame concluded.

The Argentine-born forward, who became a naturalized Mexican in 2024, started his career in the Argentine Primera División, featuring for San Lorenzo and Patronato before making his Liga MX debut with Atletico San Luis in 2019. While playing for Atletico San Luis, the forward scored 31 goals in 93 games in all competitions and earned the Golden Boot for the 2021 Apertura tournament.

His efforts in Liga MX earned him recognition from the Mexican national team after he became eligible to feature for El Tricolor. Although Berterame previously featured for the Argentina youth national team, his lack of appearances with the senior squad allowed the forward to represent Mexico without filing a one-time switch with FIFA.

Berterame scored the winning goal for Mexico last Sunday in a World Cup warm-up friendly against Bolivia.

Other MLS teams previously expressed interest in Berterame. FC Cincinnati attempted to trigger the player's previous release clause, but the two parties failed to agree to complete the transfer.