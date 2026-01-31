Items from John Terry's personal collection net $695K at auction

Open Extended Reactions

Former England defender and five-time Premier League champion with Chelsea John Terry recently sold more than fifty items from his personal collection with American auction house Goldin Auctions.

The items took in just over $695,000 including buyer's premium.

Among the items Terry consigned to the New Jersey-based auction house were a match-worn and photo-matched Lionel Messi Barcelona jersey and a match-worn, photo-matched and signed Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United jersey.

The Messi jersey was from Chelsea's October 18, 2006 Champions League group stage match with Barça, while the Ronaldo jersey was from the April 26, 2008 Premier League match against United. The Messi jersey sold for $183,000 while the Ronaldo jersey sold for $115,900, a record paid for a Ronaldo jersey.

Match-worn signed Thierry Henry Arsenal and Gianluigi Buffon Juventus jerseys were also sold. Henry's jersey was from the "Invincibles Season" October 18, 2003 match against Chelsea, in which Henry scored in the 75th minute, and Buffon's gold jersey is from the second leg of Chelsea and Juventus UCL Round of 16 battle on March 10, 2009. The Henry jersey sold for $98,820 while the Buffon jersey pulled in $22,265 - the most paid for Henry and Buffon jerseys, respectively.

A trove of Terry's own jerseys - England, Chelsea and Aston Villa - were also sold, as were match-worn jerseys (some autographed) from players like Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Paolo Maldini, Cesc Fabregas, Paulo Ferreira, Ashley Cole, Gianfranco Zola, Samuel Eto'o, Leonardo Bonucci, Rio Ferdinand, Claude Makelele and Marcel Desailly.

Terry also consigned a slew of trophies, the most lucrative being his 2007 replica player-issued FA Cup champions trophy which brought in $26,840. A collection of Terry's captain's armbands from his time playing for England, Chelsea and Aston Villa were sold, multiple pairs of match-worn cleats, and two pairs of match-worn Terry shin guards.

An unspecified portion of the auction's proceeds go toward the John Terry Foundation, which benefits disadvantaged youth in the United Kingdom.