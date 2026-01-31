Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool move for Inter's Dumfries

Steve Nicol looks back on Florian Wirtz's recent run of hot form for Liverpool. (1:29)

Liverpool are looking to land Internazionale right back Denzel Dumfries, while Arsenal want Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez and are willing to offer up Gabriel Jesus or Gabriel Martinelli in return. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TRANSFERS TO WATCH

TRENDING RUMORS

Inter right back Denzel Dumfries has been linked with a move to the Premier League for some time. Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images

- Liverpool have made an initial inquiry to Internazionale about signing right back Denzel Dumfries, as reported by Sky Sports Italia. The 29-year-old Netherlands international has struggled with an ankle injury since November and any negotiations will depend on the severity of Jeremie Frimpong's injury. But Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool's search won't see them sign Feyenoord's Givairo Read, although Bayern Munich and Manchester City remain keen on a summer move for the 19-year-old.

- Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have been mentioned as players that Arsenal could include in a deal to sign Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez, according to TEAMtalk. Both Brazil internationals have been linked with a move away from the Emirates, and are on Atlético's radar. Barcelona is Alvarez's preferred option while Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea have also been approached by intermediaries, but the Gunners hope their willingness to include an established player will give them an edge in completing a deal.

- Sky Sports Italia reports that discussions are ongoing for Internazionale to sign Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones on loan with the option to sign him for €40 million. The 25-year-old has already given a green light to the move but the Reds haven't yet. If the England international was to join, it would free the club up to let Davide Frattesi leave, amid interest from Nottingham Forest. Meanwhile, Inter are busy in the market and are in talks over Al Ittihad's Moussa Diaby, PSV Eindhoven's Ivan Perisic and Genoa's Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

- Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Inter have all held talks with Bayern Munich center back Dayot Upamecano, according to TEAMtalk. Bayern have told the 27-year-old that their offer of a contract renewal will only last a matter of weeks, with his current deal expiring in the summer. Bayern remain confident that a deal can be agreed but have genuine concern about the level of interest being shown.

- Juventus are not giving up on the prospect of signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani, who is currently on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, says Tuttosport. Juve are pushing especially hard to land the striker, who would like to return to Juventus if Spurs agree to end his loan. Talks with PSG are reported to be "lively and fruitful," but if a deal can't be completed they could turn to Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee or bring in FC Como loanee Álvaro Morata from AC Milan.

DONE DEALS

EXPERT TAKE

play 0:56 Kirkland explains the 'unrest' at Atletico Madrid Alex Kirkland says Diego Simeone is clashing with the Atletico Madrid recruitment team after four player exits and no new signings in January.

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester United scouts watched Sassuolo center back Tarik Muharemovic in their 1-0 win over Cremonese. (Sun)

- United and Chelsea continue to monitor Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba. (TEAMtalk)

- Michael Carrick has insisted that Manchester United will wait until June to resolve Bruno Fernandes' future. (Mirror)

- Manchester City backup goalkeeper Stefan Ortega is set to move to Nottingham Forest. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Atlético Madrid, AC Milan and Tottenham are interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka when he becomes a free agent in the summer. (Nicolo Schira)

- Bayern Munich are admirers of 19-year-old Chelsea center back Josh Acheampong. (Christian Falk)

- Chelsea have a good chance of signing Stade Rennais center back Jeremy Jacquet ahead of Bayern Munich. (Christian Falk)

- Paris Saint-Germain are determined to sign Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi but will face competition from Arsenal, with the 18-year-old feeling a summer transfer is inevitable. (Footmercato)

- Jean-Philippe Mateta has informed Crystal Palace that he wants to join AC Milan immediately. (Fabrizio Romano)

- The representatives of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz have contacted Como and conversations have also been held with Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle United. (TEAMtalk)

- Atlético Madrid remain interested in Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, but the 28-year-old is unsure about his next destination as the club's negotiations with Fenerbahce appear to have collapsed. (Sky Sports Italia)

- Aston Villa, Leeds United, Brentford and Sunderland are all keen to sign Fulham winger Harry Wilson as a free agent in the summer. (Mirror)

- AC Milan forward Christopher Nkunku has been offered to Napoli by intermediaries, but Gli Azzurri have other plans. (Nicolo Schira)

- Crystal Palace still want to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jorgen Strand Larsen for £50 million despite a sticking point over the add-ons required. (Sky Sports)

- Fenerbahce striker Jhon Duran is one step away from joining Lille and was never Juventus' main target. (Nicolo Schira)