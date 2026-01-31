Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah among Britain's biggest taxpayers on Sunday Times list

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has paid almost £17 million ($23.2m) tax over the last 12 months, according to the Sunday Times.

The Norwegian, who is reported to earn a basic salary of £500,000 per week, tops the Sunday Times Football Tax List, ahead of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

The newspaper reported Haaland earned around a further £10m in image rights and bonus payments. The 25-year-old signed a new long-term deal with City last January through to 2034.

Salah paid £14.5m in tax over the last 12 months, the Sunday Times said, with Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro paying the next highest amount -- £10.9m.

United announced last week that Casemiro would leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Raheem Sterling, who on Wednesday ended his contract with Chelsea by mutual consent, paid £9.8m in tax, £100,000 more than Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

Portuguese duo Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, of Manchester United and Manchester City respectively, were level on £9m.

Haaland and Salah made it into the overall top 100 taxpayers in the Sunday Times list, with Haaland placed 72nd and Salah 81st.