Snoop Dogg wants to make Swansea Premier League club, 'global name'

Rap legend and Swansea City investor Snoop Dogg has said he wants to take the side back to the Premier League, and establish them as a "global name."

The 54-year-old has been involved at the Welsh club since last summer, when he helped launch their kit and joined Luka Modric as an investor of the club.

Speaking to WalesOnline, the 54-year old said: "I want to be real hands on, I want to take the club in a direction maybe it hasn't been before.

"We want to take Swansea to the Premier League, and to do that we are going to need money -- that's the reality of the game these days.

"I want to introduce sponsorship deals and publicity that will make them a global name."

Snoop Dogg became a co-investor of Swansea City in July 2025. Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The American businesswoman Martha Stewart also joined Snoop Dogg and Modric as an investor last month.

"It's got to be the right fit," he said.

"I have invested, Martha has invested, and my boy Luka has invested.

"It's got to be somebody who can bring more than just money. Are they bringing soccer experience, connections, a global name that attracts attention and revenue -- you got to be bringing something if you want a seat at this table."

The musician is yet to meet the faithful at the South Wales club, but said it is a key priority of his.

"For real I want to meet with the fans, they are one of the big reasons I invested in the team.

"I knew I always wanted to invest in a soccer team -- it's been a dream of mine for years, it was all about waiting for the right opportunity.

"These fans are passionate, they are real, and I want to hear what they got to say when I am in Swansea."

Swansea were last in Britain's top flight from 2011 to 2018 -- and came cloest to securing promotion back there in 2021, when they were defeated 2-0 by Brentford in the Championship playoff final in front of a limited Wembley crowd.

"It's been steady and even though Swansea is a long-term project, we got to still dream for this season," Snoop explained, referring to Swansea's mid-table position in a bunched Championship.

"In the Championship you always got to believe that play-off place is alive, in this game you got to dream."