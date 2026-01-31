Chelsea's Estêvão missed West Ham game due to personal reasons - Liam Rosenior

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea winger Estêvão was missing from his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United due to personal reasons, manager Liam Rosenior has said.

Estêvão has returned to his native Brazil. It is not yet known if he will be available for Chelsea's Carabao Cup semifinal second leg against Arsenal, with the side needing to recover from a 3-2 loss in the first leg.

"Unfortunately Este for personal reasons has had to go home. My thoughts are with him and his family at the moment. We wish him well," Rosenior said before the match.

Estêvão missed Chelsea's game against West Ham with personal issues, Liam Rosenior has explained. Photo by Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Estêvão has been a promising addition to Chelsea's squad this season after finally joining from Palmeiras in the summer. He has six goals and three assists in all competitions this season, including a goal and assist against Crystal Palace in his previous Premier League appearance.

Without the Brazil international, Rosenior opted to start a front four of Jamie Gittens, Cole Palmer, Alejandro Garnacho and Liam Delap. Winger Pedro Neto and João Pedro have been rotated and drop to the bench.