Mason Greenwood scores again but Marseille concede late double to draw

Ilan Kebbal struck in a second-half stoppage time penalty as Paris FC stunned Marseille in a dramatic 2-2 draw.

There were chances for both sides before Mason Greenwood fired visitors Marseille in front with an 18th-minute spot kick, then turned provider for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the break.

Roberto De Zerbi's men were denied a clean sheet when Jonathan Ikoné halved the deficit with eight minutes remaining in normal time.

Just as it looked like Marseille were on course to wrap up the win, goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli conceded a penalty and Kebbal ensured the sides would split the spoils.

Pierre-Emirick Aubameyang celebrates with Mason Greenwood. Alain JOCARD / AFP via Getty Images

Greenwood threatened the hosts early on, moments after kick-off finding Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, whose shot was blocked, then nodding just wide in the 15th minute before Leonardo Balerdi's header was saved by Paris keeper Kevin Trapp.

The hosts were punished after Alimami Gory was charged with a handball following a VAR consult, and Greenwood cooly converted for his 13th goal of the league season, sending his spot-kick to the low left corner in the 18th minute.

There was some good work by Hojbjerg to win possession in the build-up to the second goal for Marseille, who eventually worked the ball to Greenwood.

He in turn found Aubameyang with an excellent cross, rewarded by the Gabon international who doubled the visitors' advantage with a clinical close-range finish.

Just as it looked like Marseille were on course to wrap up victory, Ikone halved the deficit, nodding home Adama Camara's timely delivery in the 82nd minute.

Marseille were clinging onto the lead through two minutes of stoppage time, when goalkeeper Rulli attempted to punch the ball but instead committed a foul on Marshall Munetsi.

Kebbal would not be denied by Rulli, who stepped up to salvage the point in the fourth minute of stoppage time.