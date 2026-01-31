Chelsea's Liam Rosenior: I'd have booed us too after poor first half v. West Ham

The best stats as Chelsea, for the first time ever, come back from two goals down at halftime to win a Premier League game. (0:58)

LONDON, England -- Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior has conceded that he would've 'booed' his own side at half-time after their second-half comeback victory masked a first 45 that was "nowhere near the level."

West Ham found themselves 2-0 up at half-time at Stamford Bridge through a Jarrod Bowen strike and a stunning finish from Crysencio Summerville.

But after a triple-change at the break from Rosenior, Chelsea flipped the game on its head with goals from substitutes João Pedro and Marc Cucurella levelling things up before a stoppage time winner from Enzo Fernández took the roof off at the Bridge.

And despite their second-half showing, Rosenior made clear his dissatisfaction with a hugely poor first-half performance.

"I have to say the fans were magnificent in the second half. It was after two minutes of the second half that they were with us, they were right to boo," Rosenior told reporters when asked about the reception his team faced at the half-time whistle.

"I would've booed us in the first half. Our performance was nowhere near the level it needed to be in terms of collectively in terms of our energy and our decision making.

Liam Rosenior has said that he would have booed Chelsea too, following a first half which saw them 2-0 down to West Ham. Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

"So to see them [Chelsea fans] after the game 45 minutes later, so happy and delighted with what they saw from the team makes me very proud.

"[I] said to the players at halftime we can make what probably is the worst feeling of the season, the best feeling of the season and I think they went out and performed magnificently in the second half."

The comeback win saw Rosenior get his name into the history books for the first time as Chelsea manager, recording the club's first ever Premier League win after being 2-0 down at half-time.

And reflecting on the magnitude of the win, Rosenior talked about the circumstances surrounding his mid-season appointment in west London, and how he wants it to be viewed.

"I hope in time now they'll say it's the best decision this club's ever made, but I can't focus on that," Rosenior said.

"This is a really proud club with incredible tradition history, recent history of winning trophies. They want that and I want that too. So for a start for a manager to come in midway through a season with not many [training] sessions and have six wins out of seven games, it's not a bad way to start.

"As long as the team show the fight and the energy and the intensity that they did in that second half, the fans show that they'll be with us and they'll support us and I'm really enjoying being part of this football club."